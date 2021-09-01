BENNINGTON — The Civil War remains the nation’s bloodiest, with 1.1 million casualties, and nearly 620,000 lives claimed. Away from those 19th-century battlefields, however, a different kind of contest emerged, one that was indirectly tied to the front lines, but rooted in the patriotic fervor of American women: quilt making.
Mothers and daughters both North and South launched major morale as well as fundraising drives for the troops by making some of the most beautiful, eye-catching pieces of American folk art.
Of the thousands of quilts made during this time period, one stands out as the paradigm to which all others are compared: The 1863 Jane Stickle Quilt, now on display at the Bennington Museum from Sep. 3 to Oct. 11.
Museum curator Jamie Franklin said the quilt’s history includes a bit of whimsy, as the institution also owns a watercolor by its creator, Jane Stickle (1817-1896), but no definitive record of procurement.
“The quilt was given to the museum around the same time the watercolor by Stickle was given to us by her niece, Louise Blakely Bump, so we presume she was the donor,” Franklin said. “However, we have no records for the acquisition of the quilt itself. Based on the accession numbers of both objects, they likely came to us around 1938.”
The quilt, Franklin said, is only shown for a short time each year due to the fragility of the fabric. Every fall, quilters from around the world come to Bennington to view it, he said.
The exhibit typically coincides with the popular Bennington Quiltfest, which has been postponed until Sep. 2022 due to “the many uncertainties of COVID protocols and vaccination schedules,” according a statement by its organizers, the Quiet Valley Quilters.
Jane Stickle was born Jane Blakely on April 8, 1817, in Shaftsbury.
Her quilt is comprised of 169 five-inch blocks, each in different patterns, containing a total of 5,602 pieces surrounded by a unique scalloped border.
As a reminder of the tempestuous era, Stickle embroidered “In War Time 1863” into the quilt, according to Pamela Weeks, Binney Family Curator at the New England Quilt Museum in Lowell, Mass.
“Jane Stickle made that quilt in time of war, to use her words,” Weeks said. “Our research revealed that she was an invalid, yet managed to collect many different fabrics to make a quilt to pass the time. She had several nephews who were serving in the Civil War, so perhaps the quilt kept her mind engaged and not to worry.”
Weeks added that the Stickle Quilt is a masterwork of design and construction, and a very unusual one for the period.
“No fabric is repeated, and many are original designs,” she said.
As part of the viewing, the museum’s collections manager Callie Raspuzzi is offering an online illustrated presentation of the Stickle Quilt’s history. A link to the talk will be sent via email within two days of purchase, $7 for members and $12 for not-yet-members. Raspuzzi will also make herself available by prior arrangement to interested groups for Zoom lectures.
Bennington Museum director of public programs Deana Mallory said looking at armed conflict through art such as quilting allows viewers of the Stickle and other such quilts to consider the experience of war through means different than the traditional study of strategy and deification of battle heroes.
“In both unspoken and apparent ways, quilts offer us the prospect to appreciate the home front experience of women,” Mallory said.
Raspuzzi agreed, adding that she developed and recorded the presentation last year because she considers the quilt to be “one of the most amazing objects in the museum’s collection.”
“I’m not a quilter, so I can’t wax poetic on the details of the stitchery or the construction of the blocks, but I do have a deep knowledge of Vermont history from this period,” Raspuzzi said. “What I love about the quilt is that it allows us to tell stories about women’s history, needlework, the Civil War, early textile production, female education, experiences of people with disabilities, the town of Shaftsbury and other facets of life in rural Vermont.”
Raspuzzi’s online talk touches on many of these topics in relation to the Stickle Quilt. She also discusses how the museum acquired the quilt, and when and how it was displayed in relation to other prize artifacts.
“The Bennington Museum was founded primarily to celebrate the patriots’ victory at the Battle of Bennington,” Raspuzzi explained, but “the role of women in society was not something that interested early curators.”
On top of the historically significant stories that the Stickle Quilt can tell, Raspuzzi came back to the point that “it’s a visually stunning piece of art.”
“I’ve been the collections manager at the museum since 2004, and I’m still amazed by the beauty of this quilt every year when we bring it out for display,” Raspuzzi said. “It’s the kind of object that I can look at every day for six weeks and still find new things to appreciate when it’s time to take it down.”
The 1863 Jane Stickle Quilt will be on display from Sep. 3 to Oct. 11 at The Bennington Museum, 75 Main St., Bennington. Information: 802-447-1571 or benningtonmuseum.org.