BRATTLEBORO — Epsilon Spires presents “After Blue” (Dirty Paradise) — a kaleidoscopic, erotic, queer fantasy that will astound, outrage and utterly delight — and a Kate Bush interactive dance performance at 8 p.m. Sept. 29.
In a faraway future, earth has been abandoned and humanity has settled on After Blue — a wild and untamed planet inhabited exclusively by women. A lonely teenager named Roxy (Paula Luna) unknowingly releases Kate Bush, a mystical, dangerous, and sensual criminal from her prison. The newest vision from Bertand Mandico (The Wild Boys) plays like a lesbian El Topo (in outer space!) with stunning 35mm in-camera special effects and otherworldly set designs.
Before the film screening will be an interactive dance performance of Kate Bush’s iconic 1978 hit “Wuthering Heights” led by the Kate Bush Society of Western Massachusetts. Wear red to be entered into a raffle to win exciting prizes.
No prior experience is required. The troupe will teach the moves.
Find tickets and more information at epsilonspires.org.