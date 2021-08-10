The three members who make up The Faux Paws have played a diverse blend of music together in various configurations for about a decade. Now, they're releasing a new album with a nearly half-and-half mix of brand new and older material, and have a show scheduled in Brattleboro in September.
In February 2020, the trio got holed up together in at Sunwood Studios in Trumansburg, N.Y.
"It was a snowy week," said Andrew VanNorstrand, guitarist and singer in the band.
He described the recording process being "very intense" and "very live." About two or three weeks later came lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, changing the timeline for releasing the album.
"So we had to sit on it until now," VanNorstrand said, adding that he thinks it aged well, "sort of like cheese."
The self-titled album will be available via Bandcamp, Apple and Spotify on Aug. 27. It can be preordered now at thefauxpawsmusic.com.
The plan is to play a few dates this year, then tour next year. Upcoming performances are scheduled for Sept. 1 at Rebop Farm in Brattleboro, Aug. 27 at Argyle Brewing Company in Cambridge, N.Y., Aug. 28 at The Hoot Festival in Olivebridge, N.Y., Aug. 30 at Club Passim in Cambridge, Mass., Aug. 31 at Jalopy in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Oct. 29 at Blackpot Festival in Lafayette, La.
VanNorstrand often plays at the Brattleboro Dawn Dances. A couple of months ago, he moved to a farm just outside Springfield.
"I kind of felt it was a slow pull," he said about moving to Vermont. "It's been in the works for a long time."
He said he played for years with Brattleboro clarinetist, composer and teacher Anna Patton, and he has a lot of friends and connections in the area. His trio is captured in promotional photos locally on the West River.
VanNorstrand and his brother Noah VanNorstrand grew up playing music in the Syracuse, N.Y., area. They fell heavily into dance and Celtic music, performing in a band called Great Bear with their mother for about 18 years.
The brothers met Chris Miller at a festival in the Catskills about 10 years ago, forging a strong musical bond. Miller gets the brothers' connection but also interrupts it by getting them to play things they might not otherwise, VanNorstrand said.
Miller also has performed with the brothers in the Andrew and Noah Band, and Great Bear.
“The most important part of my musical background is that it’s all about fitting in and complementing other music," Miller said in a statement. "How can I uplift the melody, how can I get different sounds out of whatever instrument I’m playing?”
The Faux Paws mixes bluegrass with dance music and improvisational aspects are reminiscent of jazz, VanNorstrand said. The band members are all OK with using the term "groovegrass," he said, but they tell people not to worry so much about trying to define or label their music.
"If you try and take musical genre apart, it gets dicey," VanNorstrand said. "It's hard to place it exactly. It doesn't work great."
Unifying themes of the album involve connection and locations. VanNorstrand said the band members are very good friends and have seen "a lot of good life" together traveling from show to show.
"On the musical side of things, there's this really intuitive understanding between us that I think comes through on the record," he said. "On the more editorial side, there's the theme of location. It has a lot to do with physical place and how that places makes you feel, how that affects you."
About half of the album is made up of instrumentals. Other songs include vocals.
Due to the pandemic, the trio pressed pause on organizing a long touring schedule.
"Basically, when we would have needed to be putting real tour dates together was February or March of this year and it just didn't seem realistic to make those plans," VanNorstrand said. "We talked about it and it just felt irresponsible. It felt dangerous. It also felt like we could end up being out a lot of travel expenses and have the events canceled."
VanNorstrand hopes to line up some local shows for next year. He said Noah lives in North Carolina and Miller resides in Seattle "so it takes a bit of coordination to pull a tour together."
"I'm really excited to be living in Vermont," VanNorstrand said. "I'm finding my way around. I'm thrilled to be here and get to be in a community here. I'm looking forward to introducing y'all to my band."