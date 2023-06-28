BENNINGTON — The Vermont Arts Exchange (VAE) is bringing back Alex Torres and his Latin Orchestra for a free community concert on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Merchant’s Park in downtown Bennington.
Formed in October 1980 in Amsterdam, N.Y., this 12-piece orchestra is led by the Bronx-born bassist Torres. The orchestra has performed at hundreds of festivals, performing arts centers and events with its original blend of Afro-Caribbean rhythms, such as salsa, merengue, cha-cha, bomba, plena and Latin jazz. J Kochalka, from Vermont, describes an Alex Torres concert, “From then on a holiday carnival air prevailed and there was no stopping the dancers.”
Join VAE for this free concert — a thank-you to the community for all the support over the years. Homemade Latin food will be available for purchase by Rob’s Rollin Rican Restaurant and Spanish dishes by Diana’s Pop Up Kitchen. The Bennington Museum will provide a fun children’s activity, and a handful of vendors from the Better Bennington Corporation Pop-Up Shops will be present. Set up a lawn chair and get ready to enjoy some fabulous music and dancing. Merchant’s Park is a substance-free area and no alcohol is allowed.
This free community concert is presented by the Vermont Arts Exchange with support by the Better Bennington Corporation and sponsors; The Coffee Bar, TPW Real Estate and GVH Studio Inc.