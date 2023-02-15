BRATTLEBORO — A special show at the River Gallery School aims to celebrate peace and love.
Kay Curtis, of Brattleboro, created a show called “All We Need Is Love,” and she added that it is the motto of the show.
“I like doing Valentine's shows and I've done maybe four in my long years of making art. Februarys are always open because it's the beginning of the year and people think, 'Oh, it's cold, and nobody will come out,' and I always think, 'it's Valentine's, let's do a show,'" said Curtis. “If we could all love each other, we could have peace, and with all the news going on these days, and people butting against each other, I thought this is a perfect time to do this.”
In the years that Curtis has been doing art, she pulled out work that had hearts, weddings and other symbols of love.
Curtis uses gouache and Indian ink resist method to create her artwork and will teach classes in her style.
“I don't know anyone else who uses this method and so there have been people who have asked me all along, can you teach me how to do that? So I decided to integrate a workshop into this,” said Curtis. “Which is what makes the River Gallery the best place to have this show.”
The classes will be on Feb. 19 and 26, and there will be a four-hour demonstration of Curtis' technique.