BRATTLEBORO — Roadtripping is a way of life for many musicians, but Sofia Talvik has taken it to the next level.
In 2012, the Swedish singer and her husband completed a 16-month tour of the United States in an RV, performing 250 concerts in 37 states.
“Becoming a musician was not a goal from the beginning,” said Talvik during a phone interview with the Reformer. “When I started playing music and playing live, it was just something that was fun to do. I didn’t really have big plans for it. But today, I’m really grateful that we can do this and live and actually pay our bills doing this. I get to do what I love and I get to travel.”
Talvik and her husband are back in the states, in another RV they christened “Little Chief,” and are traveling around the country once more.
“All my own stuff is in English,” she said. “I like to do one or two songs in Swedish because it’s exotic and different.”
On Sept. 16, at 7 p.m., Talvik will be performing at the Wardsboro Curtain Call, her second performance in the Wardsboro Town Hall Cafe.
Talvik was born on an island just off the west coast of Sweden. She released her first album “Blue Moon,” in 2005. Since then, she has released another 14 albums of music.
“Sweden is kind of a small country,” she said. “We have a lot of music from the UK and from America. When I was growing up, I always listened to Janis Joplin and The Doors and Suzanne Vega.”
Talvik characterizes her music as Americana with Swedish roots.
“Americana, for me, is more of an umbrella term for singer-songwriter folk, but maybe like with an extra little twist to it,” she said.
Talvik, who now lives in Berlin, said on her 16-month tour, she learned a lot about the music business.
“Where to play, where not to play. How to book shows. We just threw ourselves into it and kind of learned along the way. It’s such a great way to tour because I always have my own bed at the end of the day. I can always close the door, and I’m in my own space.”
It was also a great way for her and her husband to really get to see the country.
“I was most surprised by the amazing nature here,” said Talvik. “I’d been to New York and Los Angeles ... big cities. I’d never had the chance to go to places like Southern Utah and Yellowstone National Park. It’s really breathtaking and that’s what I love about touring here.”
Just as revelatory was playing for people in small towns.
“If I play in a little town in Wyoming, it’s not that often that a Swedish woman comes and sing songs in English. I definitely feel that people are more curious in smaller towns, and will come out and see me play.”
Talvik is also looking forward to revisiting Wardsboro.
“I remember when I was driving into town, and all those little white houses. I was like, what is this? But it’s so special. And we had such a great time there.”
Talvik will be accompanied by her husband, who is also her sound designer.
“He enhances the show with harmony effects and delay effects and stuff like that,” she said.
Talvik started this year’s tour on Aug. 3 in Hoover, Alabama, and is working her way up through the Midwest and up to the Northeast.
In addition to her show in Wardsboro, she has shows in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Maine.
She plans on taking a few days off to visit with family, too.
“I was doing some research about my heritage and I knew my grandfather on my mother’s side had a sister who emigrated to the U.S. I didn’t know where at the time, but I managed to find my second cousin and he lives in Massachusetts. So we’re also going to meet up with them again.”
From her home base in Berlin, Tavlik tours extensively in Europe.
“Berlin is such a good central location in Europe to keep touring and also one of the cheapest capitals in Europe still, so it’s very affordable to live there if you’re a starving artist. And there’s people coming there from all over the world and there are always things going on. It’s an amazing city.”