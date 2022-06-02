WILLIAMSVILLE — Rock River Players’ An Evening of One Acts is one heck of a production, showcasing the depth of acting and storytelling that can be achieved in short snippets of time.
“It’s more like a sampler,” Annie Landenberger, founder of the Players and artistic director, said after a rehearsal. “It’s like a Whitman’s sampler kind of thing and you get to enjoy small bits, small bites of theater, and then that’s over instead of a sustained script that’s two hours long.”
An Evening of One Acts will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, at the Williamsville Hall. Having a bunch of one acts “gives exposure to different playwrights,” said Landenberger.
“In this case, four out of five are local playwrights,” she said. “It gives exposure to different actors. It gives the audience exposure to different genres.”
Landenberger said the production wasn’t designed as a showcase for local writers but ended up that way.
“The whole concept of having an evening with a large number of original pieces is very, very interesting,” said Players’ co-producer Bahman Mahdavi, who directed the company’s last production “The Front Page” in November. “We didn’t even set out to go look for original pieces. It just happened. It’s proof one more time that there’s a lot of talent in this area.”
Mahdavi said a lot of people were impressed with the Players’ handling of “The Front Page” and he was approached by different writers afterwards. He expressed gratitude for fiction writer Vincent Panella of Marlboro allowing the group to perform his play “Mind Like A Dog.”
Panella said the actors provided “much more meaning” to the three-scene act. He’s happy with the way the play came together.
“I feel like Tom Brady thinks,” he said. “It’s really the team that did it.”
Panella said the actors were “extremely faithful to every word written.” On their ability, he said, “these actors can just turn it on.”
“I got a chance to work with three of the most wonderful and accomplished actors in the whole area,” Bahman said.
In the performance, Adrienne Major plays Claire and Landenberger is Ophelia. They are sisters.
“It’s as if he never died!” Claire says to Ophelia in reference to Alex, played by Tom Bedell, her husband whose hip replacement hardware was returned with his ashes.
Claire learns that Alex’s hip can speak, and “the comic possibilities are fully exploited as well as transformed into a tale of grieving and jealousy, love and marriage,” Panella said in a news release.
Pamela Corkey of Newfane, who directs “The Philadelphia” by David Ives and “Here, Gus” by Jennifer Jasper of Bennington, is new to the group. She has directed films — two features and 10 shorts — and also is a screenwriter.
Corkey said she learned so much about the process of directing plays for An Evening of One Acts. She noted how the process involves reworking scenes as a group until they come up with a finished product.
In the news release, Corkey sums “The Philadelphia” up as “a quantum anomaly afflicts a couple of average Joes at a diner resulting in an inadvertent cheesesteak.” For “Here, Gus,” she said, “a woman packs up her recently deceased father’s apartment and must contend with his favorite, a dog. They are not close.”
“I’m delighted to have my theatrical directing debut with the Players,” Corkey said in the news release. “I hope audiences connect with the playful exploration of expectations, both foiled and fulfilled, reflected in these two short plays.”
John Moran of Wardsboro, longtime member of the group and director, said three new actors are in “Here, Gus.”
“I’m 68,” Landenberger said. “I don’t want to be the engine on this thing forever.”
Landenberger said it’s important to have “young blood” and newcomers are always welcome.
“You don’t know how much I’ve been tuned into my dog,” said Amy Donahue, who plays one in “Here, Gus.”
To prepare for the role, Donahue described watching the dog’s mannerisms and how the animal’s head moves to certain words. Poetic lines in the performance prompted Donahue to wonder how the dog thinks especially in response to sounds and smells.
Sue Kelly of Halifax, writer and director of “Strangers,” said it’s “very exciting” to be part of the production.
“Amazing crew,” she said. “A lot of creativity happening here.”
Of “Strangers,” Kelly noted that she’s heard the advice: “Write what you know.” But for the play, she did just the opposite.
“Sitting back and listening to two imagined characters, I was able to capture an unusual conversation,” she said in the news release. “Somehow, that worked!”
Moran, who directs “Drive-in” by Brattleboro’s Robert Cullianne and is co-manager of the company, called Traci Berchi “a natural.” Berchi, who is new to the Players, acts in “Here, Gus,” and “Drive-in.”
“Drive-in” is described in the news release as “a one-act play demonstrating that in life and therapy not everything is as it appears to be.”
“A laid-back approach,” Moran said, “permits the writer and the actors to spontaneously create a delightful one-act play.”
The company also includes Sherry Brown, Ramsey Demeter, Stewart McDermet, John Ogorzeleck and Janine Silva. Cherie Moran is production stage manager.
Tickets are available online at rockriverplayers.org. Proof of vaccination and the wearing of masks are required for admission. Seating will be limited to 60 per performance. For more information, write: info@rockriverplayers.org.