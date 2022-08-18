BRATTLEBORO — The nonprofit arts venue Epsilon Spires will host two events on the evening of Sept. 2, during downtown Brattleboro’s monthly Gallery Walk.
Starting at 5 p.m., there will be an opening celebration for “Mundane Monsters,” a multimedia exhibit by Danish artist Kristoffer Orum, followed at 8 p.m. by an outdoor screening of two early documentaries about skateboarding and surfing as part of the Backlot Cinema Series.
Orum, whose work has been shown extensively throughout Denmark and internationally, uses a combination of digital and physical media to create humorous and wildly inventive takes on the modern relationship between nature and culture.
In “Mundane Monsters,” Orum will transform the gallery at Epsilon Spires into a walk-through multimedia experience with video projections, 3-D printed sculptures, wireless transmissions, two-dimensional works, and an augmented reality component that allows visitors to view the exhibit through the cameras on their phones, where they will see Orum’s “monsters” inhabiting the space.
After the gallery opening, visitors are invited to watch movies under the stars in the lot behind Epsilon Spires. The program opens with the short 1966 documentary "The Devil’s Toy," which uses tongue-in-cheek narration to explore the burgeoning skateboarding scene in Montreal, where “the devil’s toy” is described as a “dreaded disease that needed only pavement in order to multiply and proliferate.”
The evening culminates with the 1972 Australian surfing documentary "Morning of the Earth," shown in a fully restored 4k version that took three years to complete.
The gallery opening is free to the public. Tickets for the screening afterwards are $12 each and are available in advance at epsilonspires.org, with a pay-what-you-can option available for those experiencing financial hardship. Audience members are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, and whatever else they would like for a cozy evening under the stars. Drinks, refreshments and bathrooms will be available throughout the evening.
In the event of rain, the film will be screened indoors in the sanctuary of Epsilon Spires. For more information, contact executive director Jamie Mohr at jamie.mohr78@gmail.com