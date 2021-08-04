PUTNEY — The Anbessa Orchestra featuring special guest Gili Yalo will take the stage at Cooper Field, 41 Sand Hill Road, in Putney as part of Next Stage Arts’ Bandwagon summer series Sunday at 5 p.m.
The seven-piece band specializes in Ethiopian jazz and for Next Stage executive director Keith Marks, it is the show he is most looking forward to this summer.
“The Ethiopian sound is magnetic. I’ve loved it ever since I heard Mulatu Astatke and the origins of Ethiopian Jazz,” Marks said. “This show is important because Anbessa Orchestra is an ensemble taking the medium of Ethiopian groove and expanding on it in virtuosic ways. Featuring them, along with Gili Yalo as part of our Bandwagon Summer Series lines up exactly where we want to be — featuring ethnic and cultural voices making waves across the world.”
Tickets are on sale now at nextstagearts.org and will also be available at the door. After a year of limited events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Marks is ecstatic about the series so far.
“The Bandwagon Summer Series has been wildly successful. We’ve seen record-setting audience numbers in attendance, some major sponsorships (a first for our organization), and a widened audience base throughout the series. Surprisingly, we haven’t been rained out of a single performance yet,” Marks said.
Nadav Peled fronts the Anbessa Orchestra on guitar. Originally hailing from Israel, Peled began playing at 11, put out his first album at 17, and received multiple scholarships, including two from Boston’s Berklee College of Music. Peled and Brooklyn-based Anbessa will be making their Vermont debut this weekend.
We caught up with Peled to find out a bit more about Anbessa and its unique sound.
Q: How long have you been playing Ethio-
jazz? How did you become interested in it?
A: I have been playing Ethiopian music for a little over 10 years now. I got into it through playing with a reggae band. Gili (Yalo who’s joining us for the Vermont show) was the lead singer and brought in a song by the great Muluken Mellese for us to play. I remember the first time hearing it so clearly, it was such a strong experience. Something about this music was really captivating for me. From then on, I began exploring as much as I could and learning as much as I could from local Ethiopian musicians in Israel until finally moving back to New York in 2012. We started Anbessa Orchestra two years later and we’ve been very active ever since.
Q: For the uninformed and musically
untalented, what makes the genre different from say, American jazz?
A: I get that question a lot and I’d say one of the very distinct features in Ethiopian music or Ethiopian Jazz compared to other music from Africa or American jazz is the scales. Ethiopian music uses a set of pentatonic (five notes) scales that are pretty unique and usually also convey a feeling. The most prominent example is the Tizeta minor scale. Tizeta means “to long for/to miss something” or “nostalgia” and when you listen to that scale, these feelings are definitely evoked.
There’s also a very common use of 6/8 rhythm that are a little more “curvy,” (for lack of a better word) and odd forms that could have five or seven bars for a phrase, whereas Western music usually has a more even number (four or eight bars).
Q: Has Anbessa played in Southern Vermont
before?
A: It’s our first time in Vermont! For me personally, it’s the first time visiting even. Very looking forward to reaching out to a new audience and I hear it’s a very beautiful part of the Northeast so I’m looking forward to seeing some beautiful landscapes.
Q: Do you like performing in
outdoor venues?
A: For the most parts I do. Especially now with the added benefit of COVID safety but even before. If it’s a nice stage and the weather is good, it’s a real treat. There is the element of sound which usually is a little harder to control in an outdoor setting, so that could be a challenge. Also, we perform in suits so in the summer that could be really challenging ... but we push through it, dancing and having a great time. It’s a bit of a workout!
Q: Can you tell me about the current
Anbessa line up? How long have you been playing together?
A: Anbessa has 7 members! The core group is Wayne Tucker: trumpet, Eyal Vilner: alto sax/ flute, Eden Bareket: baritone sax, myself on guitar and compositions, Dor Heled: keys, Ran Livneh: bass and Eran Fink: drums.
This group has pretty much been consistent since the beginning about seven years ago and it’s a very tight unit. Over the years we have added people to our extended family and had great luck with subs in case some of the core members can’t make it.
It’s really a family affair. The people in the band are close friends, most of us have known each other for a very long time and we just have a blast playing together.
Q: You’re working on a new album. Do you
have a release date?
A: Yes, very excited to record something new probably by the end of the year. It’s been too long since our last vinyl. We’ve been experimenting with somewhat different sounds, like more synths and stuff like where in the past we mostly stuck to organ sounds. I’m also trying to collaborate with a couple of guest vocalists on this one! We have played with great singers before but never recorded anything, so that could be really cool.
Q: Finally, how does it feel to be able
to perform for live audiences again after this past year of relative solitude?
A: It is truly amazing. The responses from audiences have been so heartwarming. People are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to hear live music again and to experience a show. We also haven’t played together in about 18 months. I have been based in LA for the last couple of years and pre-pandemic would go back and forth to New York all the time but, obviously, I couldn’t do it through the worst part of COVID. So getting to reconnect with the band is also an incredibly strong experience and I really feel the crowd feels that too.