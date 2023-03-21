GUILFORD — A musical afternoon of original songs will be performed by singer songwriter Andy Davis on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Guilford Community Church in a benefit concert. Written in his traditional and participatory style, Davis said he draws from local history, personal experience and heartfelt memory. Joined by family and friends, Davis will accompany his songs on accordion or piano.
Andy Davis (aka "Mr. Davis") taught elementary music in Brattleboro, Dover and other area towns for over 30 years. “Calling community dances and playing banjo, piano and accordion has kept me in touch with traditional music and its place in community life,” he said.
Now retired from teaching, Davis focuses on songwriting and performing. “My songs speak of life in New England, interesting characters, dear friends, philosophical musings and an occasional political or environmental commentary,” he said. “Mixed in with my original songs will be some original waltzes, jigs and reels — all with a story or memory to relate. Come prepared to both listen and to join in on the choruses,” he said.
Tickets will only be available at the door with a suggested donation of $10 to $25. Complimentary refreshments will be served after the concert.
All proceeds from the concert series benefit the church, which is handicapped accessible and actively supports numerous local programs and organizations serving the wider community.
For information, contact the church office at 802-257-0994 or email guilfordchurch@gmail.com.