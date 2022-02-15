PUTNEY — An afro-futurist free jazz luminary and her eight-piece ensemble is coming to a stage in Putney.
Angel Bat Dawid & Tha Brotherhood will perform at Next Stage Arts in Putney at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. The event is part of Next Stage’s programming in honor of Black History Month.
Composer, clarinetist, pianist, singer and spiritual jazz soothsayer, Bat Dawid exploded onto the Chicago jazz and improvised music scene in 2019 with her debut album, “The Oracle.” The album was recorded, overdubbed and arranged almost entirely by Bat Dawid on a smartphone app in various locations. In 2021, the Chicago Tribune declared her the city’s jazz musician of the year and she was a featured artist in Pitchfork’s 25 Next List, among other accolades.
"Music has the ability to serve as a passport. Angel's music transports the listener to the heart of the Black experience in America. Her honesty, truth, and power are undeniable," Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts, said. "She is on the forefront of the nexus between modern jazz, Black justice, and Afro-futurism meet. This show is a must-see."
The daughter of missionaries, she grew up in Atlanta, Kentucky and Kenya before settling in Chicago’s South Suburbs. She was raised Baptist, but began coloring outside the lines of religious dogma in her teenage years. She sees all Black Music as being inherently spiritual, and a concert as indistinguishable from church service.