SWANZEY, N.H. — Though they've been extinct for millions of years, dinosaurs will be visiting the Cheshire Fairgrounds in Swanzey on Sept. 9 and 10.
The dinosaurs, animatronic actually, not real, are coming for a drive-thru show courtesy of Jurassic Wonder.
The "robot" dinosaurs come alive, roar and move around like the real creatures. The drive-thru show features an educational audio component that can be played through car speakers during the visit.
The cost is $12 per carload and the show is suitable for all ages.
The show is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, but organizers advise getting tickets for specific time slots in advance.
For more information, visit jurassicwonder.com.