BRATTLEBORO — Over the last two weekends in March, the Apron Theater Company will present "The Children," a play by Lucy Kirkwood, at the Hooker-Dunham Theater on Main Street in Brattleboro.
The Apron Theater Company has produced important plays, modern and classic, including "Top Girls," "Other Desert Cities" and "Mother Courage" for more than a decade. Directed by Karla Baldwin, "The Children" brings actors Christopher Coutant, Gay Maxwell and Jim Maxwell back on stage for the first time since Apron’s 2019 production of "Tartuffe."
Tony-nominated and winner of the U.K. Writer's Guild Award for Best Play, "The Children" is a provocative piece asking challenging questions well-suited for our cultural moment and timeless in its meditations on aging and responsibility.
In a small cottage on a seacoast of England, three retired nuclear engineers grapple with the personal and societal consequences of a deadly accident that has occurred at the nearby nuclear power station where they worked together for years. Rose (played by Christopher Coutant) has returned from abroad to visit Hazel and Robin (Gay and Jim Maxwell), a married couple who have chosen to remain close to the power station despite the dangers. Their pasts intimately linked, these three grapple with the tangled knot of responsibility presented by the accident and its consequences for the next generation. Who should clean up this mess?
With humor and pathos, Kirkwood deftly braids the personal and the political as her characters struggle through their fierce convictions, old wounds, and love for one another. Director Karla Baldwin and the Apron Theater Company invite you to come and support local artists as they bring this exciting text to life at the Hooker Dunham Theater.
Performances are March 23 through March 25 at 7:30 p.m., March 26 at 2 p.m., and March 30 through April 1 at 7:30 p.m.
Ticket reservations may be made by calling 802-490-3959 or by emailing aprontheatercompany@gmail.com. Walk-ins are welcome.
Tickets are $15, cash or check only at the door. Masks are to be worn in the theater.