BRATTLEBORO — The final showings of the Apron Theater Company's presentation of "The Children," a play by Lucy Kirkwood, are happening this weekend at the Hooker-Dunham Theater on Main Street in Brattleboro.
Directed by Karla Baldwin, "The Children" brings actors Christopher Coutant, Gay Maxwell and Jim Maxwell back on stage for the first time since Apron’s 2019 production of "Tartuffe."
In a small cottage on a seacoast of England, three retired nuclear engineers grapple with the personal and societal consequences of a deadly accident that has occurred at the nearby nuclear power station where they worked together for years. Rose (played by Christopher Coutant) has returned from abroad to visit Hazel and Robin (Gay and Jim Maxwell), a married couple who have chosen to remain close to the power station despite the dangers. Their pasts intimately linked, these three grapple with the tangled knot of responsibility presented by the accident and its consequences for the next generation. Who should clean up this mess?
The final performances will be March 30 through April 1 at 7:30 p.m. Ticket reservations may be made by calling 802-490-3959 or by emailing aprontheatercompany@gmail.com. Walk-ins are welcome. Tickets are $15, cash or check only at the door. Masks are to be worn in the theater.