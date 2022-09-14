BRATTLEBORO — The Architecture + Design Film Series will kick off its 10th season of free, monthly films shown in person simultaneously at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at 118 Elliot in Brattleboro, 118 Elliot St., and at Burlington City Arts’ Contois Auditorium up north, on Sept. 21 with “M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity” (2019, Robin Lutz, 81 minutes, Netherlands, mostly English with some subtitles).
Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Film showings are free and open to all (masking is optional but appreciated) and are also available for virtual viewing all day through the website at adfilmseries.org.