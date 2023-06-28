BELLOWS FALLS — Art Around Books, 5 Canal St., is hosting a summer exhibitions and bookstore grand opening Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.
“Land Within the Land Within,” a retrospective of collages, prints, artist’s books and drawings by California artist, James Renner will be up through Aug. 5.
Summer hours for Art Around Books will be Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Art Around Books is an unconventional gallery and idea space featuring fine press artists’ books, drawings, paintings and prints for sale by international, national and local artists, and includes an eclectic bookstore specializing in used and rare poetry, art, literary fiction, philosophy, children’s books and first editions.
There are occasional gatherings for readings, musical events and artist talks.
For upcoming workshops, visit artaroundbooks.com