NEWFANE — Don Fitzpatrick and his pendulum drawings return to the Crowell Gallery at the Moore Free Library, 23 West St., this month.
Fitzpatrick will be showing “Fluid and Motion,” new works incorporating harmonograms using fluid art techniques he has been experimenting with over the last two years. Several mediums are in play and include paper marbling, alcohol inks and yupo paper, fluid acrylic paint, epoxy resin and gel block monotype prints. The images are dynamic, dimensional, abstract and encapsulate movement.
The gallery hosts an artist reception Saturday, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., during which Fitzpatrick will be available to discuss and demonstrate the origin and features of this creative medium. His art is on display through Dec. 31.