Arts and entertainment briefs August 6
By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Vermont Governor Phil Scott visited areas around Winhdam County on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, that received damage during last week’s storm.
By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Susan Buck, a conservator and paint analyst, takes paint samples from the Rockingham, Vt., Meeting House on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
People listen to live music and watch a stunning fireworks show that was put on by Northstar Fireworks during the 44th annual Rockingham Old Home Days in Bellows Falls, Vt., on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
A strong rainstorm on Thursday evening leaves first responders to deal with the aftermath of flooding and other issues across Windham County throughout the night and into Friday.
By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
People clean up on Friday, July 30, 2021, after a storm dumped several inches of rain across the region on Thursday.