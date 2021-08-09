Videos
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Cynefin Farm, in Townshend, Vt., opens up the farm for visitors during Vermont's Open Farm Week on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
Children dance to the music during the Blueberry Block Party as part of Wilmington Old Home Week on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
People gather on Main Street, in Wilmington, Vt., to watch the once-in-a-decade parade during Wilmington Old Home Week on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. The parade, originally to be in 2020, was pushed back a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cast members from Stars Above run through rehearsals at New England Center for Circus Arts, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021., Stars Above is an open-air circus created by Hideaway Circus that will tour around the Northeast.
Members of SUSU commUNITY Farm harvest and prepare crops in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, before their weekly CSA.