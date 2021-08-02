Join us Friday August 6th from 5-8 pm on South Main Street in Wilmington!
We close South Main Street between Pettee Memorial Library and the traffic light to create some good community fun. The Wyld Nightz Band will be up on a flatbed truck and the street will be lined with craft and food vendors. Lots of dancing in the street and chalk art on the pavement! Bash the Trash will perform at around 6:15 during the band break!
Sunday, August 29, 7:00 PM, Bellows Falls VT. Press release follows calendar listing.
- - -
Jenna Sawin Rice hosts a songwriters circle with Greg Goedewaagen, Libby Kirkpatrick, and Carl Goulet on Sunday, August 29 at 7:00 PM at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls VT. Suggested $5 donation at the door; limited seating; recorded and filmed. COVID-19 protocol in effect which may change without notice. More info at stage33live.com
- - -
Songwriters Circle: Jenna Sawin Rice, Greg Goedewaagen, Libby Kirkpatrick, Carl Goulet
BELLOWS FALLS — Stage 33 Live hosts a songwriters circle led by Jenna Sawin Rice on Sunday, August 29 at 7:00 PM. Her poetic lyrics celebrate ordinary people and the highs and lows of being alive with honest, haunting vocals and down-to-earth guitar. Greg Goedewaagen brings homegrown folk, rock, blues, and bluegrass. Libby Kirkpatrick is a confluence of storytelling, poetry, and surprising vocal range. Carl Goulet is a top-shelf songwriter and a Stage 33 Live favorite.
Suggested $5+ donation at the door for Jenna, Greg, Libby, and Carl. COVID-19 protocol in effect which may change without notice, see stage33live.com.
Stage 33 Live is an industrial-rustic listening room in a former factory hosting local, regional, and national performers in an intimate setting. The performances are recorded and filmed. Seating is limited. No bar or kitchen, the music is the mission; snacks by donation. Find more info about the nonprofit, all-volunteer project, and this and other other upcoming events, online at stage33live.com
Katie Miller - Inclusive Arts Vermont <Katie_Miller_Inclusive_Arts_Verm@mail.vresp.com> Unsubscribe
3:12 PM (32 minutes ago)
to me
Inclusive Arts Vermont Logo - Horizontal - Full Color
Call to Artists: Show your work statewide in 2022!
A square graphic. Banner at top says, “Call to Artists, Applications open through 9/1/21.” At center, a greyscale abstract image created with layers of moving fabric, different layering deepening the darkness saturation. Below, in bold orange letters, it says, “Masked.”
Inclusive Arts Vermont invites Vermont visual artists with disabilities to participate in Masked, an exhibition an exhibition of works to travel statewide through April 2023. The exhibition will begin its statewide tour at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe in early January 2022. Following Spruce Peak, the exhibition will tour to confirmed venues: the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum in St. Johnsbury, the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH, Soapbox Arts in Burlington, and the Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT.
Artists are asked to submit works that represent their interpretation of the theme of Masked. The theme arose in early moments of the global pandemic, but like many words, “masked” has nuanced and layered meanings. Possibilities for interpretation could include wearing masks, masking and identity, cultural masks, and so much more. Inclusive Arts Vermont encourages artists to interpret the theme and its meaning as broadly as it takes to inspire their creativity.
Masked will offer participating artists opportunities to be featured in statewide publicity, remote and in-person programs, build larger audiences for their work, and participate in artist networking events with other Vermont artists with disabilities. All exhibition host venues are physically accessible, and the exhibition will provide accessible program and communication features coordinated by Inclusive Arts Vermont. This includes, but is not limited to: verbal descriptions, audio tours, large print, braille, and venue tours.
Vermont artists with various disabilities, regardless of experience or formal training, who are at least 18 years of age or older are eligible to apply. We encourage participation by artists who have lifelong disabilities as well as artists applying with artwork completed after the onset of their disability.
Artists may obtain assistance with the application form from a support person, family member, or friend. Artists should have direct involvement in the completion of an application when assistance is used, and artwork should only be produced by the applicant. Inclusive Arts Vermont is also available to support artists with applications.
The exhibition will be curated by a panel made up of Inclusive Arts Vermont staff and board, as well as community members. We are building a curation team that includes individuals from disability, BIPOC, and creative communities representing a variety of perspectives, experiences, and identities.
Visit our website to download the entire call to artists, application, or to apply online.
Applications are due no later than September 1, 2021.
For more information, contact Inclusive Arts Vermont:
Email exhibitions@inclusiveartsvermont.org
Call 802-871-5002
Visit www.inclusiveartsvermont.org/community/exhibitions
Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio To Be First Concert at The New Park Theatre
Award-winning Celtic fiddler trio in concert on August 13.
JAFFREY, New Hampshire (August 2, 2021) The new Park Theatre will debut its first live concert on Friday, August 13 at 7:30pm with the award-winning Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio.
Bringing fresh energy to traditional Celtic music, Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki is an award-winning New Hampshire-based fiddler/singer who has been performing professionally for over two decades. He has toured nationally with bands in various genres, performed across Ireland, and released multiple recordings of Celtic music that can be heard on radio stations in Ireland and Scotland as well as around New England. He is also an Emmy®-nominated composer who has written soundtracks for audiobooks and television and appeared as a guest on over 75 albums. His lifelong passion for history helps bring to life the traditional music around which he built his career.
The concert will be held in the 333-seat William David Eppes Auditorium. Tickets are $20. Tickets can be purchased at theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888.
The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, only 90 minutes from Boston.