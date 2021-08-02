Wilmington Old Home Week this weekend
The Wilmington Old Home Week will begin this weekend starting at 5 p.m. on South Main Street in Wilmington.
South Main Street will be closed between Pettee Memorial Library and the traffic light to create some good community fun. The Wyld Nightz Band will be up on a flatbed truck and the street will be lined with craft and food vendors. The band Bash the Trash will perform at around 6:15 p.m. during the band break.
For more on the Old Home Week, visit their website at wilmingtonohw2020.org.
Songwriters circle in Bellows Falls
Stage 33 Live hosts a songwriters circle led by Jenna Sawin Rice on August 29 at 7 p.m. Her poetic lyrics celebrate ordinary people and the highs and lows of being alive with honest, haunting vocals and down-to-earth guitar. Greg Goedewaagen brings homegrown folk, rock, blues, and bluegrass, Libby Kirkpatrick is a confluence of storytelling, poetry, and surprising vocal range and Carl Goulet is a top-shelf songwriter and a Stage 33 Live favorite.
Suggested $5+ donation at the door for Jenna, Greg, Libby, and Carl. COVID-19 protocol in effect which may change without notice, see stage33live.com.
Stage 33 Live is an industrial-rustic listening room in a former factory hosting local, regional, and national performers in an intimate setting. The performances are recorded and filmed. Seating is limited. No bar or kitchen, the music is the mission; snacks by donation. Find more info about the nonprofit, all-volunteer project, and this and other other upcoming events, online at stage33live.com
Inclusive Arts Vermont
looking for artistsInclusive Arts Vermont invites Vermont visual artists with disabilities to participate in Masked, an exhibition of works to travel statewide through April 2023. The exhibition will begin its statewide tour at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe in early January 2022. Following Spruce Peak, the exhibition will tour to confirmed venues: the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum in St. Johnsbury, the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., Soapbox Arts in Burlington, and the Vermont State House, Montpelier.
Artists are asked to submit works that represent their interpretation of the theme of Masked. The theme arose in early moments of the global pandemic, but like many words, “masked” has nuanced and layered meanings. Possibilities for interpretation could include wearing masks, masking and identity, cultural masks, and so much more. Inclusive Arts Vermont encourages artists to interpret the theme and its meaning as broadly as it takes to inspire their creativity.
Masked will offer participating artists opportunities to be featured in statewide publicity, remote and in-person programs, build larger audiences for their work, and participate in artist networking events with other Vermont artists with disabilities. All exhibition host venues are physically accessible, and the exhibition will provide accessible program and communication features coordinated by Inclusive Arts Vermont. This includes, but is not limited to: verbal descriptions, audio tours, large print, braille, and venue tours.
Vermont artists with various disabilities, regardless of experience or formal training, who are at least 18 years of age or older are eligible to apply. We encourage participation by artists who have lifelong disabilities as well as artists applying with artwork completed after the onset of their disability.
Artists may obtain assistance with the application form from a support person, family member, or friend. Artists should have direct involvement in the completion of an application when assistance is used, and artwork should only be produced by the applicant. Inclusive Arts Vermont is also available to support artists with applications.
The exhibition will be curated by a panel made up of Inclusive Arts Vermont staff and board, as well as community members. We are building a curation team that includes individuals from disability, BIPOC, and creative communities representing a variety of perspectives, experiences, and identities.
To apply, go to the website at www.inclusiveartsvermont.org. Applications are due by September 1. For more information call 802-871-5002 or email exhibitions@inclusiveartsvermont.org
Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio to be first concert at The New Park Theatre
The new Park Theatre will debut its first live concert on August 13 at 7:30 p.m. with the award-winning Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio.
Bringing fresh energy to traditional Celtic music, Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki is an award-winning New Hampshire-based fiddler/singer who has been performing professionally for over two decades. He has toured nationally with bands in various genres, performed across Ireland, and released multiple recordings of Celtic music that can be heard on radio stations in Ireland and Scotland as well as around New England. He is also an Emmy-nominated composer who has written soundtracks for audiobooks and television and appeared as a guest on over 75 albums.
The concert will be held in the 333-seat William David Eppes Auditorium. Tickets are $20. Tickets can be purchased at theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main St. in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire.
SVAC presents more Solo Exhibitions
The Southern Vermont Arts Center is pleased to announce the second round of summer Solo exhibitions. The exhibitions, by 10 different artists, will be on display in SVAC’s Yester House from August 7 through September 26. The artwork selected varies from mokuhanga (Japanese woodblock print) to ceramics, egg tempera painting, and sculpture made from reclaimed metal. An opening reception will be held on August 7 from 3 — 5 p.m.
Exhibiting artists are Kimberly Allison, Shanta Lee Gander, Charlotte Ghiorse, Robert Mielenhausen, Mia O, Matthew Peake, Ron Rosenstock, Christian Schoenig, Mary Schwartz, and Eric Seplowitz. These artists hail from Vermont, Massachusetts, New York and Japan.
Some of the artists will be offering both in-person and virtual artist talks throughout the course of the exhibition. For details and registration information, please check the exhibition listing on the SVAC website at SVAC.org.
SVAC Summer Solo Exhibitions: Artist Talks
Ron Rosenstock
Saturday, August 14 at 11 a.m.
Matthew Peake
Sunday, August 15 at 1:30 p.m.
Christian Schoenig
Saturday, August 21 at 11 a.m.
Mary Schwartz
Sunday, September 12 at 1:30 p.m.
Shanta Lee Gander
Tuesday, September 14 at 7 p.m. (virtual)
Charlotte Ghiorse
Sunday, September 19 at 1:30 p.m.
Kimberly Allison
Tuesday, September 21 at 7 p.m. (virtual)
The Southern Vermont Arts Center (SVAC) is a multidisciplinary arts organization in Manchester, Vt. with a mission to promote and nurture the arts. SVAC strives to provide opportunities for local and regional artists, to introduce the wider community to artwork and performances of national relevance, and to engage diverse audiences. To do this, SVAC creates a community space for the arts through concerts and performances in the Louise Arkell Pavilion; adult art workshops and children’s summer camps in the Hay Madeira Education Studios; trails throughout its 100-acre campus and the Stroup Family Sculpture Park; and through exhibitions and events at Yester House and the Elizabeth de C. Wilson Museum.
Southern Vermont Arts Center to host first blues festival
Southern Vermont Arts Center invites all to celebrate the return of live music to its Arkell Pavilion with “SVAC Presents the Blues.”
On Saturday, Aug. 7, from noon to 6 p.m., the Southern Vermont Arts Center will host its first blues festival.
“SVAC Presents the Blues” is co-organized by Paul E. Benjamin, founder and organizer of the North Atlantic Blues Festival, the largest of its kind on the East Coast. Featuring four iconic contemporary Blues bands, this all-ages festival is a way to celebrate the return of live music to SVAC’s Arkell Pavilion (930 SVAC Drive, Manchester).
Tickets are on sale through the SVAC website.
Advance purchase ticket price is $35 for non-members; $30 for SVAC members and for Priority General Admission seating in the first three rows, $60. The box office opens on Aug. 7 at 11 a.m., and General Admission will be $40 at the gate on the day of the performance.
For information and a schedule, call 802-362-1405, email info@svac.org, or visit the website, svac.org/class/the-blues.
Photography workshop
Photographer Jade Doskow presents a hands-on photography workshop inspired by the work of Minor White on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 4 p.m. at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC).
Participants will tour the exhibit “Sequences: Ode to Minor White,” then move out into the field (weather permitting) to create photographs inspired by White’s vision. Doskow will illuminate the conceptual and technical approaches in several key photographs of White’s to inspire the day’s shoot.
Doskow is a large-format architectural and landscape photographer and professor. She is the artist-in-residence at Freshkills Park in New York City. Her artistic practice is based on a longstanding passion for the complexities and nuance of transformations within public urban space. Her photographs of Freshkills, formerly New York City’s largest household garbage dump, were recently featured in The New York Times in a collaborative piece with the writer Robert Sullivan.
This workshop is for adult photography enthusiasts (ages 18+) at an intermediate level. Participants are expected to bring their own cameras, and space is limited. Admission is $35 ($30 for BMAC members). Register at brattleboromuseum.org.
Doskow’s work has also been featured in Photograph, Architect, Newsweek Japan, The Independent, Smithsonian, Slate, and NPR’s Picture Show, among other publications. She was showcased in the 2018 publication “50 Contemporary Women Artists” and is the subject of the new documentary “Jade Doskow: Photographer of Lost Utopias.” Doskow is on the photography faculty of the City University of New York and the International Center of Photography. She holds a B.A. from New York University and an M.F.A. in photography, video, and related media from the School of Visual Arts.
“Sequences: Ode to Minor White” is a group exhibition, curated by Katherine Gass Stowe, of contemporary works of art that are evocative of the influential work of American photographer, writer, and educator Minor White (1908–1976). The exhibit includes work by Andrea Belag, William Eric Brown, Niqui Carter, and Kevin Larmon, along with a selection of vintage photographs by White on loan from the Bank of America Art Collection and a concurrent outdoor art installation in Walpole, N.H., by Jessica Judith Beckwith.
In addition to the photography workshop, BMAC will present “Minor White: Photographer, Teacher, Advocate,” an online talk by art historian Catherine Barth, Ph.D., on Thursday, September 30, at 7 p.m.
BMAC is open Wednesday-Sunday, 10-4. Admission is on a “pay-as-you-wish” basis. Located in historic Union Station in downtown Brattleboro, at the intersection of Main Street and routes 119 and 142, the Museum is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call 802-257-0124 or visit brattleboromuseum.org.
Open air circus comes to Brattleboro
2020 Drama Desk Award nominees Josh Aviner and Lyndsay Magid Aviner of Hideaway Circus are proud to announce the launch of Stars Above, a brand new, open-air circus touring the Northeast region of the U.S. this August and September.
The Stars Above Northeast tour will make ten stops throughout Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Upstate New York, beginning with the premiere on Aug. 13, at New England Center for Circus Arts in Brattleboro. Tickets are on sale now at starsabovecircus.com.
A modern take on the nostalgia and intimacy of early nineteenth century touring circuses, Stars Above is centered around a single day in the life of a traveling family troupe. The production explores and celebrates our interwoven connections to loved ones, community, and what we’ve lost.
Stars Above combines elements of both contemporary and classical circus while showcasing a cast of American circus performers and musicians, performing original music and reimagined covers. The all-ages production is performed outdoors, under the vast canopy of sky and stars, on a custom-built circular stage and aerial rig.
The cast of Stars Above is comprised entirely of American circus artists – a rarity in contemporary circus. In March 2020, many in the cast were forced to leave contracts with top international companies to return home to the United States. Pandemic travel restrictions created an opportunity to bring artists together into a single company, spanning ages, genders, ethnicities, and backgrounds. The performers range from sixth-generation circus acts, with skills passed down through their families, to highly gifted individuals from the top circus schools in the world.
Hideaway Circus is partnering with over a dozen local organizations to offer affordable tickets for individuals and families that have been hit hardest by the pandemic, so that everyone can share in the exhilaration, wonder and nostalgia when the Stars Above circus comes to their community. Visit starsabovecircus.com for more information on the availability of free and low-cost options.