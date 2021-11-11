Michael Arnowitt will perform live, in-person classical piano tonight at 7:30 at Brattleboro Music Center.
For this return to live performance, Arnowitt has created a special program of upbeat and colorful piano pieces intended to refresh spirits and bring people together in this time of isolation.
The Toronto pianist, who lived in Montpelier from 1985 to 2017, returns to Vermont to perform a program of six Sinfonias by J.S. Bach, Brahms’ Variations on a Theme by Haydn, three etudes by Ligeti and the finale to Ginastera’s Sonata no. 1.
Admission is by donation, $20 suggested. Masks and a vaccine card are required.
More information is online at MAPiano.com and by emailing MA@MAPiano.com or calling 802-229-0984.
Sarasa to present string concertSarasa presents a diverse collection of works for strings from Purcell to C.P.E. Bach to Rimsky-Korsakov, with newly commissioned works for this program by young up-and-coming composers, Mariel Mayz and Li Qi.
Zenas Hsu, Katherine Winterstein, violins; Marka Gustavsson, Jason Fisher, violas; Timothy Merton, Jennifer Morsches, cellos will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at Brattleboro Music Center.
The program will last 75 minutes, including intermission.
Tickets are $20 for general admission, $10 for seniors and children under 18 are free. More information is online at bmcvt.org or by calling 802-257-4523. Masks are required. Attendees must present proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR test from within 72 hours.
All concerts will be available to stream for free for one week on the Sarasa website, sarasamusic.org.