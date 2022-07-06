MANCHESTER — The day after the midterm elections, singer-songwriter Dar Williams envisions voters being surprised by the results — the reason being: an incredible turnout of young voters.
"As a generation, as a group, they don't see diversity of any kind as problematic — diversity of gender, diversity of color, diversity of religion," Williams said. "Everybody knows somebody and sort of has these elements of diversity in their daily lives, and they have a philosophy that goes with it. And that's where I see things going — I see openness."
Williams spoke with Vermont News & Media on the heels of her 18-year-old son's graduation from high school, and as she was in the beginning of a summer tour that will bring her to town on July 15. Fellow singer-songwriter Heather Maloney will open.
Williams released her latest album, "I'll Meet You Here," in October 2021 — the day before a performance in Putney. The new album includes the single “Today and Every Day,” a hopeful anthem on the power to fight climate change.
Maloney's latest release is a live concert album with songs that span her career, from singles to deeper cuts, since releasing her first album with the label Signature Sounds in 2013. "No Shortcuts: Live At The Academy" came out this June. The recording comes from an Oct. 12, 2019, show at the Academy of Music Theatre in her home city of Northampton, Mass., in which she performed with her trio members Ryan Hommel and Reed Sutherland, and Katfem, a string quartet.
The show happened on her record release tour for her 2019 album, "Soil in the Sky," recorded at Guilford Sound in Southern Vermont. The setlist soon evolved to include songs from every album released through Signature Sounds, and the idea to record a live album followed.
"In realizing that the show was going to cover a lot of my career so far, I think the idea kind of came from there, because it was like, 'Oh, wait a minute, this should be recorded,'" Maloney said.
The live album includes the single "One Hundred Pennies," a song detailing a formative childhood memory, fan-favorite "Dirt and Stardust," whose lyrics explore the subject of impermanence, and the driving, reflective "No Shortcuts," the song that became the title track. "Be Satisfied" goes back to her 2011 album "Time & Pocket Change," and in the newest album's liner notes, Maloney writes that this song was a common request from her father, who died last year after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
The Manchester show will be at the Arkell Pavilion at the Southern Vermont Arts Center, 930 Southern Vermont Arts Center Drive, at 8 p.m. July 15. Tickets range from $25 to $65, and can be purchased online at svac.org. More information is available by calling the museum at 802-362-1405 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Also on Maloney's tour are stops in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., on July 23 and at the Arcadia Folk Festival in Easthampton, Mass., on Sept. 17. Williams also has a show Dec. 9 in Northampton. For a full list of shows, visit the artists' websites, heathermaloney.com and darwilliams.com.
Williams, in honor of her son's graduation, recently posted to Facebook a live, solo performance of "The One Who Knows," off her 2003 album "The Beauty of The Rain," which includes the lyrics: "You'll fly away/ But take my hand until that day/ So when they ask how far love goes/ When my job's done/ You'll be the one who knows."
In the video, she sends love to all who are celebrating the same milestone as her son.
Speaking of her son's generation, Williams said, "I only see us going forward as a vibrantly diverse and biodiverse country — with people who are determined to keep their head in the sand, stymying that spirit of inclusion, at every step of the way — but I think that the generation as a whole, by nature, has a sophisticated understanding of systems and institutions, and a daily experience of the truly vibrant diversity of our country."
The spirit of moving forward can often be found in the songwriting of Williams, whose career spans back to the early 1990s. "As Cool As I Am," on Williams' 1996 album "Mortal City," celebrates forgoing competition in favor of lifting oneself and others, with lyrics such as, "I'm not that petty, as cool as I am, I thought you'd know this already. I will not be afraid of women, I will not be afraid of women."
"It's funny, because when I wrote it, when I was playing it, for the very first time, I was worried that it would sound sort of obnoxious or defensive, and not strong," Williams said. "And it was so wonderful that people took that song in exactly the spirit that I intended. It's been fun to be able to pull it out at events or at moments when it's a good idea to empower women's voices in general," she said, noting that the song is intended for anyone who relates to the relationship dynamic described in the lyrics. She calls this song a building block of her career.
"The Christians and the Pagans," also off "Mortal City," has been another song Williams said she has pulled out at various moments, sometimes changing the lyrics according to current conversations. She recalls her 2017 book, "What I Found in a Thousand Towns: A Traveling Musician’s Guide to Rebuilding America’s Communities — One Coffee Shop, Dog Run, and Open-Mike Night at a Time." The account of America's small towns explores the concept of what Williams calls "positive proximity," also called social trust or social capital ("the bank account that we have of regard and trust for one another," Williams explains).
One idea that came out of writing this book, Williams said, is "the opposite of division is not unity. It's collaboration." She ties this idea to the themes in "The Christians and the Pagans."
"That song was really planting those seeds for me of what I was seeing, of building on what I was seeing as I crossed the country, which is that people are very good at collaborating," Williams said. "We can leave certain forms of unity to autocratic countries. So, 'Christians and Pagans' is sort of, like how we come together in difference, and I've only reinforced both my hope for that, but also my faith in it, in terms of this country."
Maloney covered "The Christians and the Pagans" on her 2020 EP "Christmas Anyway," which serves as a bittersweet soundtrack to holidays in isolation. She said some listeners describe it as "anti-Christmas" music.
"The theme throughout it was about exploring different ways of togetherness, because it was something that I put out during quarantine," she said of the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I just really love that song for the fact that it is about a certain kind of togetherness that I think is really important."
Like Williams, she also sees the song's message to be relevant beyond Christians and Pagans. "In my mind, I was thinking of all kinds of different people sitting at a table together," Maloney said, noting how Williams sometimes changes the words.
Maloney recalls first hearing Williams' music on a college radio station at a tour stop. She calls the song "Berkeley," off the most recent album, a new favorite.
Maloney's songwriting explores concepts such as life's impermanence and fragility ("Dirt and Stardust"), holding on to hope while simultaneously accepting what cannot be changed ("Oh, Hope My Tired Friend") and society's standards of women ("Enigma").
"One of the things I learned about my own writing style was that I really love to take one idea and run it through three different analogies, like: first verse, second verse, third verse," Maloney said.
The first verse often has to do with the physical world, the second verse with an emotional, interpersonal experience, and the third verse with the cosmic, spiritual realm and death.
"But it's usually circling around the same like thread of what I interpret to be some kind of a universal truth that shows up in all three of those places," she said.
One of Maloney's favorites is not often requested, "Hanging On" — which could actually be described as an intimate exploration of letting go.
"I have noticed that when people get it, they seem to really get it, so it's comforting," Maloney said.
Williams, for her newest album, re-recorded "You're Aging Well," originally on her 1993 album "The Honesty Room." Then in her 20s, she recalls examining themes of ageism, such as the idea that "you are only what you present ... not in terms of your wisdom, but in terms of a lot of very ephemeral exteriors."
"That's still really intimidating to a 25-year-old who sees her first gray hair, or her first wrinkle or first anything, and just thinks that all she's being seen as is some kind of diminishing value," Williams said.
Now in her mid-50s, Williams' views on aging are the same as expressed in the song she wrote in her mid-20s.
"You have to honor your wisdom, and the time that gave it to you," Williams said.