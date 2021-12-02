BRATTLEBORO — When reviewing criteria for the Richard O. Hathaway Award, Stephen Perkins realized Brattleboro Words Project has honored local literary history through just about every listed medium.
“I think you have every one of them,” Perkins, executive director of the Vermont Historical Society in Barre, told project organizers.
These media include publications, art exhibits, dramatic works and websites — all of which the project has created.
This was among the reasons the multiyear collaboration of the Brattleboro Historical Society, Brooks Memorial Library, Brattleboro Literary Festival, Write Action and Marlboro College was presented with the award for best historical project in the state. Perkins, in a plaid mask, attended a ceremony at 118 Elliot on Thursday to present the award to the organizations.
Representatives from each organization turned out for the event. Some addressed a small, masked crowd gathered inside the well-ventilated gallery.
“This project encompasses everything that the Brattleboro Historical Society is about,” said Bill Holiday, of the local Historical Society.
He said when he first learned of the Brattleboro Words Project, he thought how it was going to take a person with extraordinary organizational skills to pull it together.
“There she is,” Holiday said, gesturing to Lissa Weinmann, director of the project.
Weinmann announced Thursday that art from the project will be featured in murals at a new Amtrak station set to open in 2023.
Brattleboro Words Project, a multiyear endeavor that began with a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities in 2017, is most recently known for its creation of the Brattleboro Words Trail, an audio tour tied to people and places significant to the region’s literary history, and the book “Print Town: Brattleboro’s Legacy of Words.”
Arlene Distler, of Write Action, said working on these projects has “kept many of us sane for the last three years,” especially during the pandemic.
More information about Brattleboro Words Project can be found online at brattleborowords.org.