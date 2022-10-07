MARLBORO — The Blanche Moyse Chorale will perform Brahms’ “German Requiem” Sunday at 2 p.m. in a concert at Marlboro College’s Persons Auditorium, under the leadership of artistic director Mary Westbrook-Geha.
In past Octobers, there was a Bach festival, with chorus and orchestra, on the former Marlboro College campus, where Marlboro Music takes place in the summer. Regulars came from all over to make a day of foliage and music and meet with other pilgrims. After the suspension of two October concerts, the music is back, but this year, the concert is more for locals than for tourists. Instead of Bach cantatas and concerti, the Blanche Moyse Chorale will present something more like a chamber work, the “German Requiem” by Brahms. Also on the program is one of Brahms’s shorter pieces, “Nänie,” a choral setting of a poem written by Schiller. The chorus is small, the instrumental parts are played by concert pianist Claire Black, and the tone is autumnal.
The Chorale is offering this concert in tribute to those who have died during the past three years, and those whose lives have been filled with anguish by the challenges that these times have brought. All have an invitation to mourn, permission to weep, privately or together, without the speeches and etiquette of funeral or memorial services. Tickets are available at bmcvt.org ($22) and at the door ($25). Students pay $10.
The spacious Persons Auditorium atop Potash Hill allows plenty of distancing and ventilation, but all must present evidence of COVID vaccination and wear a face mask at all times when inside the building.