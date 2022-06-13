WILLIAMSVILLE — A Brattleboro duo will bring its captivating sounds to a woodland setting for Manitou's Summer Solstice concert.
At 4 p.m. June 19, the Manitou Pine Forest Theater in Williamsville once again hosts Aura Shards: Jed Blume and Anders Burrows.
Woven from handpan, tabla, djembe and didgeridoo (with full-throated squirrel and wood thrush harmonies), the duo's music draws from world fusion and Indian raga traditions. Breezes through the tall pine and filtering rays of the midsummer sun to the West further the mesmerizing flow of their music. The show is by donation. The concert venue is an eight-minute gentle walk from the parking area.
Manitou is a nonprofit woodland sanctuary building Community with Nature on 223 acres of conserved land in Williamsville.
Directions: 300 Sunset Lake Road Williamsville, 1.4 miles up the hill from Depot Road, Williamsville, sign on right. Or 5.6 miles from Route 9. Social distancing and vaccinations against COVID-19 are suggested in the outdoor setting. Call 802-258-8598 with any questions.