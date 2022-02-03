Brattleboro duo Aura Shards taking a 'hands-on' approach to a new world of music

Anders Burrows and Jed Blume, of Aura Shards, perform in costume at the 2018 May Day Faerie Festival at Spoutwood Farm.

 Provided photo
BRATTLEBORO — Aura Shards, Brattleboro’s handpan and percussion duo, will perform at the River Garden Marketplace, 157 Main St., Friday from 7 to 9 p.m.

Aura Shards is a world fusion project formed by Jed Blume and Anders Burrows which utilizes the entrancing sound of the handpan, a relative newcomer on the percussion scene, accompanied by a variety of rhythmic and tonal instruments, such as the didgeridoo, djembe, tabla and electro-organic a-frame drum.

“Thanks to the good folks at the Whetstone for being such consistent sponsors of the local music scene,” Blume said.