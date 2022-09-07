BRATTLEBORO — A local world fusion duo is performing at the River Garden Marketplace Saturday night.
Aura Shards — Jed Blume and Anders Burrows — will play from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 157 Main St. The Brattleboro duo utilizes the entrancing sound of the hand pan, accompanied by a variety of rhythmic and tonal instruments, such as the didgeridoo, djembe, tabla and electro-organic a-frame drum. The music draws on Eastern and Western traditions to create complex rhythms and ethereal harmonies.
For more information on Aura Shards, visit facebook.com/AurashardsVT.