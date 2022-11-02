BRATTLEBORO — Aura Shards returns to the Whetstone Station, 36 Bridge St., for an evening of original acoustic compositions featuring the handpan Nov. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. The performance will be inside set up in front of the fireplace on the first floor of the restaurant.
Founded in 2014, Brattleboro's own Aura Shards blends the sound of the handpan with a variety of percussion and drone instruments. Its sound draws on both Eastern and Western musical traditions to create complex rhythms and ethereal harmonies.
Aura Shards is Jed Blume on handpan, tabla and djembe, and Anders Burrows on handpan, didgeridoo and djembe. More information is at facebook.com/AurashardsVT.