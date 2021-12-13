TAMPA, Fla. — Kevin Stone’s book, “The Onion Ring Lovers (Guide to Vermont),” sounds like a foodie’s travel guide, but the title actually refers to a novel within a novel.
“He goes on a journey of self-discovery. He thinks, ‘I’m going to write this book. Maybe I can exorcise some ghosts,’” Stone said of his first novel’s protagonist, Jim Sutton.
For one tumultuous year during Jim’s childhood, his family lived as permanent residents in a year-round Christmas attraction named Christmas Town, partially inspired by Santa’s Land in Putney.
“I’ve never been to it, but the idea kind of fascinated me,” Stone said. He wondered what it would be like to live in a place where it’s always Christmas. “I kind of built around that idea.”
According to a book summary, the outwardly idyllic setting leads to familial betrayal and tragedy. Twenty-two years later, Jim, now a grown man, ventures out to write his novel. “His muse: onion rings. The setting: the state he once swore he would never visit again,” the summary reads.
“The Onion Ring Lovers (Guide to Vermont)” was published by Garrett County Press in August. Throughout the book, Stone draws from his experiences living in Vermont as a teen, attending Essex High School. He now lives in Tampa, Fla. When he returned recently for his mother’s memorial service, he said coming back to Vermont felt like a homecoming.
“I still feel a very strong connection to it,” he said. “I can see myself actually ending up back there, kind of like a reverse retirement.” He was referring to how normally, northerners move to Florida when they retire.
He said he has been pleased to receive good reviews from current Vermont residents.
“I wanted to be able to represent the state. I have very warm feelings for it,” he said, adding lightheartedly, “I didn’t want to be perceived as a flatlander who doesn’t understand the culture or the state.”
Stone’s wife, Debbi Stone, who helped edit the book, said his fictional Vermont town reads like a real place, and she found the book to be an accurate portrayal of human nature.
“We had very real people making good decisions in some cases, and bad decisions in others,” she said. “I’ve always appreciated when people write with that real sense of who people are.”
“The Onion Ring Lovers (Guide to Vermont)” can be ordered from local bookstores and from Amazon.com.