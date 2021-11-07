BRATTLEBORO — An award-winning author is coming to town to speak about her new novel, “Birdie’s Bargain,” in honor of Veterans Day.
Although Katherine Paterson has written about war before, this marks the first time the Montpelier author is focusing on military families. In the novel, Birdie’s father is returning to Iraq for another tour of duty, and Birdie and her family move from Brattleboro to live with her Gran up north to save money.
Paterson will discuss the new book at 7 p.m. Friday at Centre Congregational Church in Brattleboro.
“I hope people feel they can come and I hope that we have a good time,” she said.
The program is sponsored by the Friends of Brooks Memorial Library in partnership with the church, Brattleboro Literary Festival, Candlewick Press and Everyone’s Books. It is free, open to the public and accessible to people in wheelchairs. Attendees must wear masks.
For years, Paterson had an image in her head that she couldn’t shake. It was a girl crying in a driveway, wearing a shirt that says, “I <3 Jesus.”
Paterson said she couldn’t explain it.
“It never went anywhere,” she said.
She later fused the image with another idea she was exploring.
“As a child, I moved a lot and I was shy, and it was hard for me to make friends so it was very easy for someone who was looking for prey, as it were, to see me and demand that I be their exclusive friend,” she said.
The character crying in the driveway ended up being Birdie and Birdie gets mixed up with a pathological liar.
Paterson is familiar with Brattleboro, having attended the annual literary festival. She said the event allows people to enjoy “the wealth of literature this state affords.”
“I just found the community of writers in this state so welcoming and so gracious,” she said.
Paterson hopes the literary festival will return to being in-person next year. She looks at it as a place not only to see friends but meet new ones.
Currently, Paterson is working on two projects. One is a nonfiction book about the woman who founded the International Board on Books for Young People. Another involves expanding “Stories of My Life,” an out-of-print book Paterson calls her “anti-memoir.”
“It’s just stories telling about pets and children and events,” she said. “It’s not a coherent autobiography by any sense.”
Paterson is a two-time winner of the National Book Award and the Newbery Medal.