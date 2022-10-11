BRATTLEBORO — Todd Hearon had never heard the term “sundown town” before he began the research that would inspire his newest book.
A “sundown town” describes a community that at one time was, or still is, intentionally all white. Sometimes this has been done through violence, and other times, through means more insidious, such as zoning restrictions, Hearon noted. The first part of his book “Crows in Eden,” a hybrid work that includes poetry and nonfiction, is a long poem sequence about a fictional sundown town called Eden, Tenn., from where the entire African American community was driven out overnight.
“The subject is factual, but the town is a fictional amalgamation of numerous places like this, and events like this that have happened in our country,” Hearon said. He said he called the fictional town “Eden” because, when he researched the names of other sundown towns, many had an idyllic flavor, including the town into where he was born — Paradise, Texas.
Hearon, now of Exeter, N.H., is among more than 60 authors who will share their work in Brattleboro this weekend at the 21st Brattleboro Literary Festival, which began Wednesday and runs through Sunday. This will be his first time attending as a reader, having accompanied his wife, poet Maggie Dietz, when she read in a previous year.
“I loved it,” he recalled. “She was reading, and it was just great to be able to take it all in. There’s so much wonderful activity happening over that weekend.”
This is the first in-person festival since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing back the energy that comes from having the festival right in town, said festival director Sandy Rouse. Hearon, paired with writer Matt Miller, reads at 10 a.m. Saturday at Epsilon Spires, 190 Main St. Other venues include Centre Congregational Church, 118 Elliot, Vermont Center for Photography and Brooks Memorial Library.
Because of continued restrictions and the possibility of canceled flights, Rouse noted that this year’s festival focuses on New England writers.
“I thought, ‘Well, let’s just try to keep it as close to home as we can,’” Rouse said. “But we also have a bunch of authors coming from New York and Massachusetts.”
Coming to Brattleboro from Marblehead, Mass., author Julia Glass will talk about her new novel, “Vigil Harbor,” named for a fictional seaside village inspired by the town in coastal Massachusetts. The novel takes place in a not-too-distant future wracked with crises, and when climate activists have resorted to violence. When two strangers come to town, the fairly well-to-do residents of Vigil Harbor are thrown together in a series of life-changing events.
Glass notes that the book has been categorized as a work of climate fiction.
“While I won’t deny that, and it’s also very much a speculative novel, it is not a dystopian novel, because, as in all of my books — and this is the first time I’ve stepped off into into anything remotely speculative — it’s about how people endure the challenges they have, both emotional, existential, and it’s about family and community,” Glass said.
“Vigil Harbor” is her seventh book. “I’m really excited and honored that I’ve been paired with Alice Elliot Dark, who’s novel is ‘Fellowship Point.’ She’s a writer I really admire.”
Glass reads with Dark at 11 a.m. Saturday at Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St. Their event is titled “Safe Places.”
“That, I assume, is a somewhat ironic title to our event, because I think we’re both writing about how places that one assumes to be safe are often anything but — that we that we live under the illusion that we have more control over our lives than we really do,” Glass said.
Rouse, the festival organizer, said this year’s event features more Vermont authors than in years past. Among these are Wyn Cooper, of Halifax, who will read from his first novel, “Way Out West.” He’s an author of five books of poetry, and this is his first novel. A description on the back of the book reads, “Robin and Tyler meet by accident — she runs him over in the middle of the night. He’s a stunt man turned director. She’s a recovering wild child. Together, they’re trouble.” The story involves suspected government plots and nuclear bombs in the 1980s — when the novel takes place, and when it was written.
“I wrote it in 1987 and 1988. And then I just put in the box, and I never did anything with it for 33 years,” he said. He took “Way Out West” out of a drawer after a chance meeting with a publisher in the Boston, Mass., area in recent years.
Cooper said he was first inspired by a piece in the Georgia Review about a nuclear testing site in Nevada, and how it affected the health of cast and crew members of “The Conqueror,” a movie filmed downwind in the 1950s.
“I couldn’t research it on the internet,” Cooper said of the 1980s. “So I was going to library, reading things.”
As for the characters, Cooper drew inspiration from people he knew.
“I was corresponding with a woman who was a lot like a female character in my novel, so she’s very roughly based on my friend,” he said.
The book was written a few years after his poem “Fun,” which would become used for the lyrics of Sheryl Crow’s 1994 hit “All I Wanna Do.” When asked if he is concerned about people focusing only on this part of his career, he said, “Well, that’s a good question.” At the time that song became a hit, he was teaching at Marlboro College, and was often visited by TV crews. One day, one of his colleagues at Marlboro asked him how it feels to sell out.
Cooper’s approach is more grounded.
“When you’re a poet, you’re only going to really be known by other poets, because there’s hardly anybody else that reads it, and I feel confident in my reputation as a poet, because of everything else that I’ve written,” he said. “But I also feel just insanely lucky about what happened to me.”
Cooper is reading with Bill Roorbach at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at 118 Elliot, 118 Elliot St.
Roorbach, of Scarborough, Maine, will read from his book “Lucky Turtle,” in which a teenage girl is sent to a reform camp in Montana after being involved in an armed robbery, and is “thrust into a world of mountains and cowboys and prayers and miscreants and people from all walks of life like she’s never seen in suburban Massachusetts,” according to a book description. Her life is changed by a camp employee named Lucky. When asked about this name, Roorbach noted that while the character has bad luck, “everyone who meets him was lucky. So perhaps that’s why it makes sense.”
The story was inspired in part by the author’s own experience, spending summers in Montana with his uncle, a minister, after getting in trouble at home in Connecticut. While there, he met an individual, since passed away, who was a lot like the title character, but a “much rougher customer, because he had to be.”
“I allowed Lucky Turtle to have all his sweetest traits, this friend of mine, and sort of wrote away the rougher stuff,” Roorbach said. “I brought him back to life, for myself, and redeemed him, also for myself. Like, just, here’s all the great things about this guy who had such a rough life.”
The best part of attending authors’ festivals, Roorbach said, is connecting with the other writers.
“I’ve made some really good friends at festivals and conferences, because we’re all doing the same thing. It’s so good to have these chances to meet and talk about the stuff that concerns us all. So naturally you make friends,” he said. “I’ll be really glad to be back in Brattleboro. I had such a good time before, and I’ll be seeing lots of old friends.”
Other authors on the roster include:
• Megan Mayhew Bergman, of Shaftsbury, who has a new piece in Harper’s Bazaar, as well as a recent story collection, finds that the pairing of writers adds a spark to the festival. Previously, she spoke with fiction writer Pam Houston, who gave “one of the best readings I’ve ever heard,” and this year she’s paired with Andrea Barrett, a writer Mayhew Bergman also admires.
• Poet Andrea Cohen recalls an appearance from five years ago, “reading from the pulpit of a very impressive church. And feeling like I should have had a sermon.” Perhaps a sermon will be forthcoming this year.
• Novelist Jennifer Haigh has been touring regularly since February with her latest book — her seventh — “Mercy Street.” Its varied perspectives on abortion have led to many deeply personal conversations with readers at her talks and book signings. She said she has heard from women in their 70s and 80s, who have never shared their stories with anyone.
Haigh notes that one quarter of all women have had an abortion, yet it remains stigmatized. She is paired with Ann Leary, whose novel “The Foundling” raises issues of women’s rights, as well.
The Literary Festival is free and open to the public. For more information and a full schedule, visit emamo.com/event/brattleboro-literary-festival-2022.
Vermont News & Media correspondent Gordon Dossett contributed to this piece.