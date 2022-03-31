JOHNSON — Vermont Studio Center will host a Virtual Visiting Writer Reading with award-winning poet Paul Tran, as a part of the Visiting Writer Program. On Monday, April 4, from 7 to 8 p.m. The reading will take place on Zoom. This event is free and open to the public.
Tran is the author of the debut poetry collection, "All the Flowers Kneeling." Their work appears in The New Yorker, The Nation, Best American Poetry and elsewhere. A recipient of the Discovery/Boston Review Poetry Prize, as well as fellowships from the Poetry Foundation and National Endowment for the Arts.
Called “a stunning debut,” by Natasha Trethewey, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and author of Memorial Drive, Tran’s book “investigates intergenerational trauma, sexual violence and U.S. imperialism in order to radically alter our understanding of freedom, power and control. In poems of desire, gender, bodies, legacies and imagined futures, Tran’s poems elucidate the complex and harrowing processes of reckoning and recovery, enhanced by innovative poetic forms that mirror the nonlinear emotional and psychological experiences of trauma survivors,” states Penguin Books.