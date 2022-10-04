BRATTLEBORO — Bard Owl will perform three shows for the upcoming holiday weekend, beginning Friday.
The band, featuring T. Breeze Verdant and Annie Landenberger, is known for its harmonies and driving rhythms, and old tunes and new. Bard Owl will play Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Top-of-the-Hill Grill in Brattleboro; on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at West Townshend Country Store; and Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Newfane Heritage Festival.
Find more information about the duo at bardowlmusic.com.