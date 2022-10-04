Bard Owl.jpg

Bard Owl, a band featuring T. Breeze Verdant and Annie Landenberger, will perform three shows for the upcoming holiday weekend, beginning Friday.

 David Foote photo
The band, featuring T. Breeze Verdant and Annie Landenberger, is known for its harmonies and driving rhythms, and old tunes and new. Bard Owl will play Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Top-of-the-Hill Grill in Brattleboro; on Saturday  from 5 to 7 p.m. at West Townshend Country Store; and Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Newfane Heritage Festival.

Find more information about the duo at bardowlmusic.com.