ARLINGTON — The Battenkill Fly Fishing Festival, in partnership with The Arlington Common, will host a cocktail party at the Arlington Common’s Watkins House to celebrate the opening of the "Back to the River: Scenes from an Angler’s Paradise" art show from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 28.
The art show spotlights 14 artists, including Galen Mercer, John Swan, CD Clarke, Adriano Manocchia, Peter Corbin and George Van Hook. It will run on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from April 28 through June 12. All pieces are available for purchase, and a majority of the artists will be available to answer questions.
The opening night event will include an open bar and passed hors d'oeuvres. Tickets to the cocktail party are $100 and proceeds from the event will work to reconnect fragmented streams, protect and enhance critical habitat, restore unstable areas and sustain good stewardship with education and outreach through the Battenkill Home Rivers Initiative.
The event will be held at The Arlington Common’s Watkins House, less than half a mile from the Battenkill. It will kick off the first annual Battenkill Fly Fishing Festival, a three-day event celebrating the sport of fly fishing in the heart of Vermont’s fly fishing community.
Purchase tickets at vtflyfest.com/event-details/battenkill-fly-fishing-festival.