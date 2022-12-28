BRATTLEBORO — Offbeat New Year's festivities featuring Bella's Bartok are back at The Stone Church.
The annual Strange Ones Ball takes place Friday and Saturday at the venue at 210 Main St. This year's theme is "Sci-Fi vs. Fantasy." Friday night — sci-fi — features Bella's Bartok and Consider the Source, and ticketholders are welcome to come as favorite franchise characters or to create their own robot, alien or cyberpunk enthusiast. Saturday night — fantasy — features Bella's Bartok and DiTrani Brothers, and the audience is welcome to come as a fairies, hobbits, witches, wizards or anything else strange and fantastical. That night, there will be an afterparty with Roost.World.
Festivities on both nights start at 9 p.m., with doors opening at 8.
Last year's event was canceled and switched to a livestream format due to the spread of COVID-19, recalls Erin Scaggs, who does outreach for The Stone Church.
"There is so much behind the scenes blood, sweat, and tears that goes into a show of this magnitude. So to finally be able to collaborate with one of our absolute favorite bands, and throw this crazy amazing New Years two-night program feels like an enormous victory," Scaggs said this week. "We anticipate these shows will be everything one might want their NYE experience to be — wild, weird, raucous, loud, frenzied and full of the best folks and music around."
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit stonechurchvt.com.