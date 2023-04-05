BENNINGTON — A new show "tracing a w̶o̶u̶n̶d̶ through my body" has opened at Suzanne Lemberg Usdan Gallery at Bennington College. A traveling survey of the multidisciplinary practice of artist Emilio Rojas, the exhibit brings together works from the past decade, including live performances and interventions, video, photography, sculpture, installation and poetry.
“Emilio’s deeply embodied practice resonates with urgency across today’s complex political and cultural landscape,” says Usdan Gallery director and curator Anne Thompson. “We are honored to bring this timely and moving exhibition to our campus and regional communities.”
"tracing a w̶o̶u̶n̶d̶ through my body" reexamines the artist’s corpus and his reckonings with the legacies of colonial and border traumas. For Rojas, such reckoning renders palpable visible and invisible wounds through the radically political instrumentalization of his body. Artworks related to Rojas’ migratory experience and rigorous research-based practice are installed not only in Usdan Gallery but also in locations across the Bennington campus, including Crossett Library, Dickinson Science Center, CAPA (the Center for the Advancement of Public Action) and on the exterior wall of the Visual and Performing Arts building.
As part of the exhibition, on April 15, Rojas will perform Control the Bor(D)ers, an improvisational sound and movement performance created with Bennington students and visiting music faculty Kyoko Kitamura. This will be the latest iteration in a series of durational actions Rojas started in 2014 that investigate trees as archives and witnesses in space and time symbiotic to human existence. Control the Bor(D)ers works specifically within the framework of the destruction of the North American ash forest by the Emerald Ash Borer — an invasive species — to connect the rhetoric of invasion used both for pests and migrant communities to address xenophobia as a process of dehumanization. Central to the project are pallets made from EAB-transformed ash wood, highlighting the visually arresting patterns left behind by the borer larvae and foregrounding the pallet as a sculptural signifier of the globalized trade. The performance in Usdan Gallery starts at 7 pm.
"tracing a w̶o̶u̶n̶d̶ through my body" is curated by Laurel V. McLaughlin. The Bennington College iteration of the exhibition is hosted by Thompson in collaboration with the Center for the Advancement of Public Action (CAPA).
Usdan Gallery is open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. The show is up through April 22. Admission is free.