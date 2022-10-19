BENNINGTON — The Bennington Community Theater opened its fifth season with one of the best possible staples a community stage can offer, a series of one-act plays assembled under the appropriate banner of “Slideshow,” directed by Bennington Performing Arts Center executive director Jennifer Jasper and HK Goldstein.
The amalgamation of short performances is lively throughout, at times funny, and at other times touching. The full performance was a pleasant evening of about 90 minutes, with a 15-minute intermission included. Honestly, the intermission is not really needed, but it’s completely understandable given the different storylines coming at the audience in a rapid-fire manner.
Thirteen actors mix and match through the performance on eight plays (the final one a musical) by six playwrights: Jasper (2), Scot Augustson (2), Donna Hoke, Michael Brady, Andy Roninson and co-director Goldstein.
The actors delivered very solid performances throughout: Caitlin Angell, Dylan Angell, Brian Barney, Ted Debonis, Tanya Gorlow, Mary Jo Greco, Emma Jansch, Kerry Kazmierowicztrimm, Hope J. McDonald, Ingrid Madelayne, Danny Townsend Jeannine Trimboli and Debbie Warnock.
In this type of milieu, and with this size of cast, it’s so difficult to single anyone out, but there were some memorable moments that deserve a separate mention.
Greco showed a broad range of versatility in several plays, taking both extreme comedic farce as well as somber, dour wistfulness to their extremes. MacDonald and Debonis brought tears, throat lumps and perhaps the evening’s loudest individual ovation as the older couple facing the tough decision on how to face Stage 4 cancer in “If I Go First.” And Caitlin Angell’s funny but also moving tribute in “The Hipster Sister” even brought real mist to Trimboli’s eyes, a very nice and genuine touch to round out the evening.
In addition, Jasper and Goldstein very nicely tied all of the performances together using the brilliant set design as a gathering place in concurrent, surreal goings-on of all the cast members, as well as the crew prepping the areas for the next short play — all choreographed to the band’s catchy tunes. Those were performances in and of themselves, and nicely underlined the human element which the collective works tried to convey.
Not to be missed is the mention of excellent music before, during and after the performances, as well as the intermission, by a live band of Benjamin April/Matt Edwards (keyboard/vocals), Kate Whitehall (bass, ukulele) and Jeff McRae/Bob Vacca (drums). They deserve to take several bows of their own.
Lights by David V. Groupe, sound by Cory Wheat, costumes by Shay Francis and stage management by Robyn Hewins were enhancements and strong throughout. Set design by Todd Clark, scenic backdrops by Richard Howe and props by Jennifer Marcoux all were up to high professional standards as the cleverly designed multifunctional set drew its own plaudits from the audience.
What this all amounts to is a relaxing, entertaining evening by a community troupe steeped with talent up and down its roster of available actors, and the creative nous to assemble something as logistically challenging as a collection of plays into an aesthetically pleasing and meaningful narrative in a way that makes you want to go. Maybe even to come back.
So since we are approaching the back end of the run for "Slideshow," get to the Bennington Performing Arts Center and get it while the getting is good!
“Slideshow,” directed by Jennifer Jasper and HK Goldstein, and performed by the Bennington Community Theater, will run through Sunday at The Bennington Performing Arts Center (BPAC) at 331 Main St. in downtown Bennington. Masks are highly recommended but not required in the theater. Tickets are $10-$15: call the box office at 802-447-0564 or visit bpacvt.org/tickets.