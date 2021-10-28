BENNINGTON — Bennington Community Theater presents “The Haunting of Hill House” at 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday and Nov. 5 and 6 at Bennington Performing Arts Center. There will also be 2 p.m. performances Sunday and Nov. 7.
The play, by F. Andrew Leslie and directed by Robert Ebert, is adapted from a novel by Shirley Jackson, who lived much of her adult life in North Bennington.
According to a summary of the play on the venue’s website, in the “The Haunting of Hill House,” Dr. John Montague rents the secluded manor with a reputation for being haunted. He carefully selects two participants for his study — Eleanor Vance, a 32-year-old woman reported to have had experiences with a poltergeist as a child, and Theodora, a woman marked in one of his lab’s studies as having psychic abilities.
A third participant, Luke Sanderson, stands to inherit Hill House after his aunt dies, and Luke’s aunt sends him to watch over the house and deter amateur ghost hunters.
The venue is at 331 Main St., Bennington. General admission tickets are $10, with premium reserved seating for $15. Masks are required in the theater.
More information and tickets are available online at benningtonperforming artscenter.org.