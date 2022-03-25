BENNINGTON — Bennington Museum will hold a celebration to open the season and present the Arnold Ricks Award.
On April 2 from 4 to 6 p.m., the museum will host its annual spring party at its Ada Paresky Education Center and Paul Paresky Court. The evening includes the presentation of the Arnold Ricks Award to Michele and John Pagán, museum members and residents of East Dorset, honoring their founding contribution to the high school curatorial internship program.
The event will include wine, beer, cider and appetizers by Spice Root. There will be music by Jeff McRae Trio.
The awards announcement will be at 4:30 p.m., and there will be an exhibit tour with the curator at 5 p.m.
The museum hosted its first intern, Anna Hogan, of Mount Anthony Union High School and the Southwest Technical School, last summer. Applications for this summer close on April 15.
Tickets are $35 for members and $45 for the public. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required to attend.