BENNINGTON — Bennington Museum's major exhibit this year will explore the history and artistic depictions of Vermont’s state parks and other formally designated natural areas. Parks and the recreation opportunities they provide are an integral aspect of the state’s identity in the public imagination.
Bennington Museum will showcase the historical story of Parks and Recreation from April 1 to November 6. The museum will open an additional exhibit of contemporary works depicting Vermont’s State Parks starting July 2 until December 31. The Bryan Memorial Gallery will open an exhibit featuring contemporary works by regional artists from June 23 to September 5.
Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students over 18. Bennington Museum is located at 75 Main Street in Bennington.
Open Hours for April and May are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
For more information, visit benningtonmuseum.org.