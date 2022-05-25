BENNINGTON — The 35th annual Mayfest Arts and Crafts Festival, Downtown Bennington’s signature event, returns after a pandemic-driven, two-year hiatus.
Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic and filled with over 95 vendors offering juried crafts and specialty food Saturday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Families are welcome downtown Bennington for this annual rite of spring. This event is free and open to the public with plenty of free parking downtown.
There will be many different types of live performances throughout the day on four separate stages including the Thomson Family Stage in Merchants Park, as well as children’s activities, live demos and much more. Artisans will be offering a wide range of products, including handmade jewelry, clothing, sculpture, carvings, paintings, gifts and specialty food items. Food vendors include Jamaican and world cuisine, fried dough, fresh-squeezed lemonade and cotton candy.
Many Main Street businesses will offer special activities and deals throughout the day. Several restaurants downtown will be serving up their own specialties.
Some vendors are returning and many are new. The new executive director and assistant, Jenny Dewar and Kaiya Kirk, are excited to put their own spin on Mayfest while honoring the legacy of the past many years run expertly by John Shannahan and Dianne Perry.
For more information, contact the Better Bennington Corporation at 802-442-5758 or admin@betterbennington.com.