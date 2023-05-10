BRATTLEBORO — 118 Elliot and Everyone’s Books welcome “Bernie’s Mitten Maker” author Jen Ellis who will read from and discuss her hot-off-the-press debut memoir "Bernie’s Mitten Maker" (Green Writers Press) on Friday at 118 Elliot.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Reading will begin at 6:30. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Event is free but donations are appreciated.
"Bernie’s Mitten Maker" is a raw and honest account of the joy, stress and shock of sudden internet fame. This memoir explores the many roads that led to the Bernie Sanders mitten meme sensation that followed the 2021 presidential inauguration.
Jen Ellis’s debut publication reads like an intimate conversation with an old friend. Vermont teacher, mother and crafter, Ellis weaves the stories of her life together with humor and thoughtful insight. She shares her struggles with childhood trauma, infertility and homophobia and shows how crafting can build community and generosity can bring joy.