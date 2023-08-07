BigWoodsVoices-Tree.jpg

Big Woods Voices celebrates a cappella vocal harmony through arrangements grown from American roots genres, world folk styles, poets old and new, and Will Danforth's deep creative well.

 Provided photo
WILLIAMSVILLE — The Manitou Project is pleased to offer a musical experience with Big Woods Voices at 3 p.m. Sunday in the woods on Manitou's hallowed forest land.

Big Woods Voices celebrates a cappella vocal harmony through arrangements grown from American roots genres, world folk styles, poets old and new, and Will Danforth's deep creative well. From heart-stopping to foot-stomping, prayerful to fun-filled, dissonant to dulcet, Big Woods Voices interweaves harmony and dissonance in riveting and melodic soundscapes.

The Voices (from high to low) are Amanda Witman, founder of the Brattleboro Pub Sing; Becky Graber, director of the Brattleboro Women's Chorus; Will Danforth, an award-winning, multi-instrumental solo acoustic artist and a member of the Brattleboro Camerata; and Alan Blood, longtime member of area groups such as the Blanche Moyse Chorale, I Cantori, Blue Moon and House Blend.

Manitou is at 300 Sunset Lake Road in Williamsville; 1.4 miles up Sunset Lake Road from Williamsville Road, sign on right, or 5.6 mile on Sunset Lake Road from Route 9.

For more information, call 802-258-8598, or visit manitouproject.org, bigwoodsvoices.com, or contact bigwoodsvoices@gmail.com. To order music: bigwoodsvoices.bandcamp.com.