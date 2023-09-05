PUTNEY — A special blend of cultural music is sure to get audience members moving at a performance by the Balla Kouyaté & Mike Block Band as part of the Bandwagon Summer Series.
"I think we bonded over this idea that we were on this journey to open ourselves up to this whole world of music," Block said in an interview.
The band will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday at Cooper Field at 41 Sand Hill Road in Putney as part of Next Stage Arts' series. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate, and children younger than 12 get in free. The HAngry Traveler and Vermont Gelato will be selling food.
Block said the band includes two percussionists who, like Kouyaté, hail from Mali, and an electric bass player and an electric guitarist from the Northeast. Balafon player/singer Kouyaté and cellist/singer Block will be leading the group.
They met about 15 years ago through educational programs put on by Yo-Yo Ma's Silk Road Ensemble. At the time, Block was a member. Now, both musicians are in the group.
After meeting, Kouyaté and Block performed some shows as a duo. Over the years, they collaborated on different projects together.
"Balla and his music are so joyous," Block said, adding that he's "so happy" to play with him.
When Block recorded albums, Kouyaté joined in. Block also played in Kouyaté's band.
"That was a real amazing experience for me," Block said. "I got to go into his world completely with a band full of other West African musicians. I was just blown away by their instincts. There was so much communication happening nonverbally. It was exciting to be part of."
Block noted he and Kouyaté "both come from specific backgrounds." Block grew up with Western Classical and Kouyaté with Djeli, a traditional style of musical storytelling in West African culture.
Despite their origins, they're inspired by all different types of music. Also, they don't play their instruments like other players. For example, Block stands up with his cello. He said he uses a special strap he designed "to move and engage physically with the band."
Instead of playing the balafon seated on the ground, Kouyaté puts the instrument on a keyboard stand. He also added a second balafon that allows him to get the full range of the chromatic scale so he can access Western harmonies. The balafon is a pitched idiophone and precursor to the xylophone.
Half of the band is made up of West Africans. The other half grew up in the United States.
All the musicians live in America now, Block said. He described his instrument as "historically European," noting how neither he nor Kouyaté's instruments have roots in the U.S.
"In a way, my musical background is no more intrinsically American than his," Block said. "I think with the band, we've appreciated the mission to expand the sound of what one can call American music."
The musicians draw heavily from American folk music and West African folk music.
"It's this wonderful blurring of the lines," Block said. "It's definitely the loudest band I've been part of, the loudest and most danceable band I've been part of."
Kouyaté and Block have performed together as a duo at Next Stage Arts in the past. Block also played at the Putney venue in his bluegrass acoustic trio. He called Next Stage "a wonderful institution."
"They're uniquely diverse and embracing of different kinds of music, different kinds of people," he said. "I think their focus on bringing that to this local community and engaging globally is a model for organizations everywhere."
With Saturday's show being outside, Block said outdoor performances might not provide an opportunity for quiet or more intimate tunes.
"But for this group, I think the goal is to get the audience up and dancing and feeling the joy and connecting to our mission of bringing cultures together, showing and feeling the power of collaboration," he said.
Block expects to mostly perform original music composed by Kouyaté and himself, mixing in some traditional African and American songs. He hopes to record a debut album with the band soon.
"African vibes synthesized with Western traditions is at the root of this music — creating a sound that's wildly original and danceable," Keith Marks, executive director at Next Stage, said about the concert. "It's going to be an exciting day of music."
This will mark the group's first time playing all together in Vermont. Other members include Sekou Dembele on djembe/vocals, Idrissa Kone on talking drum/calabash/percussion/vocals, Luke Okerlund on electric guitar and Mike Rivard on bass/sintir.
In an event announcement, Kouyaté explained that the word "Djeli" derives from his Mandinka language.
“It means blood and speaks to the central role we play in our society," he said.
His family is regarded as the original praise-singers of the Malinké people, one of the ethnic groups found across much of West Africa, according to the announcement.
Yo-Yo Ma described Block as the "ideal musician of the 21st-Century," according to the announcement. Block joined the Silk Road Ensemble in 2005 while a student at The Juilliard School, then earned a Grammy Award with the group in 2017 for their album, "Sing Me Home."
The Bandwagon Summer Series is billed as "a family-friendly outdoor cultural performance series running from early May through mid-October" throughout spaces around Windham County.