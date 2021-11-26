BRATTLEBORO — Last winter, the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC)’s inaugural Artful Ice Shanties outdoor exhibit drew over 1,000 visitors to Retreat Farm to view ice shanties shaped like a giant iridescent fish, a black die with moon-shaped dots, a seascape with a three-dimensional octopus, and more.
Given the success of last year’s inaugural run, BMAC and Retreat Farm are doing it again this winter. They are now accepting entries for Artful Ice Shanties 2022, which will take place from Saturday, Feb. 19, through Sunday, Feb. 27. Artists, ice fishers, design-builders, tiny house aficionados, and creative groups and individuals of all ages and experience levels are invited to enter. Registration forms and details are available at brattleboromuseum.org. Entries will be accepted through December 15 or until space is full. Interested parties are encouraged to register soon.
Eligible entries can be traditional or conceptual ice shanties, functional or wacky, as long as they are artful. For example, an artful ice shanty might be shaped like a loon, a rocket ship, a school bus, or a cathedral; it might double as a pinhole camera, sauna, or dance floor; or it might be designed to have a second life after the exhibit as a ticket booth, warming hut, demonstration tiny house, soup shack, chicken coop, or, of course, a functional ice fishing shanty. The only other requirement is that it must be sturdy enough to withstand wind, rain, snow, and ice at Retreat Farm in February.
“We believe this has the potential to become a new signature winter event for Brattleboro and all of Vermont,” said BMAC Director Danny Lichtenfeld. “It’s a perfect mix of art and outdoor recreation, two of Vermonters’ passions, and it’s inspired by the iconic New England pastime of ice fishing.”
New this year, the Artful Ice Shanties will be displayed in Farmhouse Square at Retreat Farm (where the Food Truck Roundup is held in the summer). As weather and COVID conditions permit, this second iteration of the exhibit will include more outdoor events, activities, demonstrations, and performances. A panel of local judges will bestow a variety of light-hearted awards at an outdoor Awards Ceremony on February 20, at 3 p.m., following the 100th anniversary edition of Brattleboro’s famed Harris Hill Ski Jump, which will take place a short walk from Retreat Farm.
Artful Ice Shanties 2022 is sponsored by Foard Panel.