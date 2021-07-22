Violist Ashleigh Gordon Selected as BMC’s New Artist in Residence
BRATTLEBORO, VT – July 22, 2021 – After a nationwide search, violist Ashleigh Gordon has been selected as the Brattleboro Music Center’s new Artist in Residence.
Gordon will spend up to two years engaged with the BMC, with an estimated two months each year on site in Brattleboro. She will work with BMC faculty, ensemble leaders, and students to explore new pieces and to expand current curriculum and performance programs featuring lesser known and heard composers and musicians of color.
The goal of the BMC Residency Program is to create experiences and foster understanding between the people and community of Brattleboro and musical artists of color.
“We look forward to working with Ashleigh as we expand both our repertoire and our community. This project will focus on studying and playing music by composers of color by providing a range of learning experiences for participants in all our programs,” says Mary Greene, BMC Executive Director.
“What excites me the most about my upcoming artist in residency is the opportunity to connect and collaborate with new people,” says Gordon. “This rings especially true after a long season of restricted contact. I'm looking forward to engaging with, building alongside, and making music with the entire Brattleboro Music Center community.”
Described as a “charismatic and captivating performer,” Ashleigh Gordon has recorded with Switzerland's Ensemble Proton and Germany's Ensemble Modern; performed with Grammy Award-winning BMOP and Grammy-nominated A Far Cry string ensemble; and appeared at the prestigious BBC Proms Festival with the Chineke! Orchestra. Comfortable on an international stage, Ashleigh has performed in the Royal Albert and Royal Festival Halls (London), Konzerthaus Berlin and Oper Frankfurt (Germany), Gare du Nord and Dampfzentrale Bern (Switzerland), Centre Pompidou (Paris), the Lee Hysan Concert Hall (Hong Kong), and throughout Sofia, Bulgaria as part of the multi-disciplinary 180 Degrees Festival.
She is co-founder, Artistic/Executive Director and violist of Castle of our Skins, a Boston-based concert and educational series devoted to celebrating Black Artistry through music. In recognition of her work, she has presented at IDEAS UMass Boston Conference and 180 Degrees Festival in Bulgaria; has been featured in the International Musician and Improper Bostonian magazines as well as the Boston Globe; and was awarded the 2016 Charles Walton Diversity Advocate Award from the American Federation of Musicians.
She is a 2015 St. Botolph Emerging Artist Award recipient, a 2019 Brother Thomas Fellow, a nominee for the 2020 "Americans for the Arts Johnson Fellowship for Artists Transforming Communities,” and named one of WBUR’s “ARTery 25,” millennials of color impacting Boston’s arts and culture scene.
About the Brattleboro Music Center
Founded in 1952, the BMC today is a vibrant, community-based organization consisting of numerous performance, participation, and education programs. With a faculty of 30+ professional musicians, the BMC is guided by artistic advisors Jaime Laredo, violinist and conductor, and Sharon Robinson, cellist. Every year, hundreds of BMC classes, workshops, and concerts bring people together to listen, learn, and celebrate.