BRATTLEBORO — The Stone Church, in association with Vidhi's Bollywood Jukebox, will screen the Bollywood super hit film, "PK" (2014) at 6 p.m. July 23.
The screening will open with a special introduction by Vidhi Salla, host of the international radio show, Vidhi's Bollywood Jukebox. Also on sale at the venue will be Indian snacks and Indian handicrafts such as shawls, leather purses and silver jewelry curated by Vidhi.
As a gesture of welcoming our new neighbors, Robin Johnson of The Stone Church and Vidhi Salla have decided to make entry to the screening free for audience members from Afghanistan.
Vidhi writes, “I know that the Afghani people love Bollywood films. I recently learnt from interacting with one of the volunteers at Ethiopian Community Development Council (ECDC) in Brattleboro that it’s the main source for them to learn Hindi and some may not be able to speak the language but can hum along to several Bollywood songs. Hindi may not be their native language but I want our Afghani neighbors to feel welcome in the best way possible.”
"PK" is a Hindi-language comedy about an alien who accidentally lands in India and is perplexed by the unwritten social constructs of the place and humanity as whole. PK or peekay is a Hindi slang for being drunk. The alien automatically assumes this nickname after multiple people ask him if he's drunk upon hearing his hilarious questions on human society. PK is a satire that takes a dig at organized religion and uses the outsider's perspective to shine a light on the prejudices, dogmas and superstitions of human beings.
The film, suitable for all ages, will have English subtitles. About her choice of film, Vidhi shared, “PK is one of those rare satires with mass appeal. There are so many hilarious instances in the film such as the alien trying to understand how religion is determined in humans or the god-man that provides online blessing services that audiences from all cultural backgrounds will be able to enjoy. I'm excited to be collaborating with The Stone Church again, especially since a lot of people were asking me when the next Bollywood movie night will be scheduled.”
Vidhi's Bollywood Jukebox is live every Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. on WVEW-LP, Brattleboro's community radio station, frequency 107.7fm and streaming worldwide on wvew.org.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6; tickets are $10 and entry is free for the people of Afghanistan. Movie run time: 2h 33m. Book tickets on StoneChurchVT.com or get them at the door on the day of the screening.