MANCHESTER — Look in the great Oxford English Dictionary and you will find: Book, booky, bookways, bookwise, and even bocspell — a history or narrative. You will not find booktopia, a compound word drawing in the Greek topia, “a diminutive of a place,” suggestive of utopia, coined by Thomas More, literally “no place,” but often suggestive of paradise.
Talk to the 83 attendees of the Friday-Saturday event called Booktopia, and, yes, it is a paradise of books and the liminal space of authors and readers. It’s a paradise centered on creation: authors create, which, in turn, prompts creation by readers. Both then share the wondrous creation of books. Yes, it is anchored in a place — green, quirky, independent Vermont, and the equally quirky, independent Northshire Bookstore.
To attempt a bocspell of the occasion requires words beyond those of this mere journalist. Writer and host of the event, Stephen Kiernan (“The Glass Châteaux”) suggested that words sometimes don’t carry us far enough; that we need a new word especially for what an impassioned reader feels nearing the end of a wonderful book, the blend of anticipation, fulfillment and sadness.
The event, now in its 11th year, began with Nicole Ihasz, one of the store’s new managing partners, embracing its tradition and welcoming returnees and newcomers alike.
One by one, five expert booksellers stood before the gathered Booktopians and offered up 34 book recommendations. Among the standouts: “The Wager” by David Grann (“an epic survival tale” — Alden Graves); “I Have Some Questions for You” by Rebecca Makkai (who writes some of the “best plotted stories in ages” — Cathy Taylor); “We the Dead: Preserving Data at the End of the World” (“non-fiction book of the year” — Dafydd Wood); “The Hero of This Book” by Elizabeth McCracken (about “how we think about complicated relationships” — Rachel Person) and “Our Share of the Night” by Mariana Enriquez (“already my favorite book of the year… The heart of the story lies with its characters and their fraught relationships” — James Case).
After lunch Booktopians fanned out, attending separate talks by the featured eight authors. Abuzz from these talks, the group then gathered at the Inn at Manchester. First up: a Yankee Book Swap. Standing around tables bearing books for the swap, Booktopians tossed around titles and books themselves, engaging in a cerebral table tennis match. By game’s end, each player scuttled off with a new book and more titles to read.
At dinner the group recalled an earlier recommendation for a kids’ picture book (“How to Eat a Book “by Mrs. and Mr. MacLeod [sic], in which a book eats a boy, just as the bandied-about books pleasantly threatened to devour Booktopians).
Sated, the group engaged in a book trivia competition, table vs. table to the death or its bibliographic equivalent, the ignominy of defeat, a fate worse than a remainder pile.
The star of my table was Lisa Grimes, a former literature major at William and Mary, who has used her foundational college studies to build a tower of literary knowledge. Although currently living in upstate New York, she went to high school in Virginia, where she was good friends with Jayne Naughton, who coincidentally was also at our table.
OK, it wasn’t a coincidence; at Lisa’s suggestion, Jayne was attending her first Booktopia. Jayne trekked out from Iowa, the farthest-flung participant. Asked if she would do anything to escape Iowa, she gamely replied, “We read a lot to escape Iowa.”
Also at the table was Olivia Wolfgang-Smith. I had been told before her arrival from the food line that she was an author. She described her process of being rejected which “made me resilient to failure,” a handy trait for authors. I suggested she might return and present at a future Booktopia. She smiled and told me she was presenting at this one.
Also at our table were Amy Oline and her friend Roberta Barbieri, who agreed to be scribe, taking down the collective wisdom of Lisa and her followers around the table. Needing a name, we floated “The Wahoos,” before sense prevailed, and we became Glassworks. By an odd coincidence, abounding in life and the best novels, Olivia Wolfgang-Smith’s new first novel is entitled “Glassworks.”
As alluring as it is to provide a bocspell (my new favorite word) of the trivia competition, I’ll just say our table won. I think. An image (provided here) showed Roberta’s list of our answers. Here’s a challenge for Jeopardy fans: what questions prompted each? The X marks our one wrong answer, for “what literary term means both sharp and dull?”. The answer will be in the next paragraph.
In the tiebreaker Roberta stepped up when the rest of us faltered and pronounced: Homer Simpson. (Nathanael West’s “Day of the Locust” provided a name for which of the great patriarchs in television history?) Oxymoron — literally sharp dull, embodying itself.
Kiernan was a jocular presence over the proceedings. “It’s been six years and four days since I stood before people to talk about books,” he said at the outset. “Right now I’m at 99 percent of my heart rate.” In writing his latest novel, “The Glass Châteaux,” he learned glass blowing, at which he said he was barely proficient, and glass shaping, at which he described his skills as decent. In a random drawing, Booktopian Cyndi Godwin won a glass flower that Kiernan crafted.
At his session the next day, Kiernan presented another glass flower. He also had recommendations, including: “Beyond That, the Sea,” by Laura Spence-Ash, which he said was a “horrible title, wonderful book” by the first-time novelist, and a poem “If I Had as Many Hands as Vishnu” by Stephen Ackerman. Kiernan read the latter to the audience; it’s available online, and worth finding. (Seriously, find it and read it. Later, read it to someone you love.)
Kiernan’s new novel, due to be released June 20, is set in “a country that is broken, devastated and divided … Obviously I have a huge imagination.” Of course, it’s post-World War II France. But yes, today’s readers may see parallels. Kiernan’s protagonist is a Resistance assassin “haunted by ghosts” who becomes a craftsman in stained glass. (Such workers were in demand as the war destroyed 1.5 million buildings in France.) Central to the book are “the power of conscience” and “the consolation of art.”
Before we move to the last event of Booktopia 2023 — suitably entitled in the program “The Big Event” — a nod must be given to Linda Johnson, who partly by dint of her attending all 11 Booktopias has been proclaimed The Mayor of Booktopia. In keeping with its utopian aspirations, no election was held; appointed or anointed, she has no discernible responsibilities other than to acknowledge that, yes, she is the Mayor of Booktopia.
Last in the program, “The Big Event” is a cavalcade of the authors each speaking for 10 minutes, and then signing books. It’s big; so big that it must be described.
• Sarah Strohmeyer (“We Love to Entertain”) entered dressed as her character, Bubbles Yablonsky, with an outrageous blond wig, straight out of Jersey. She was embarrassed, she said, by her publicist’s confusion that the Big Event called for authors to dress as their protagonist.
• Nathan Oates (“A Flaw in the Design”) who dressed seemingly as himself, set his literary thriller largely in Vermont. A professor and his nephew create a protagonist/antagonist situation.
• Brianna Holt (“In Our Shoes”) wrote a “cultural critique” centered on her own experience as a black woman largely among a white population, supplementing her experience with interviews of 60 black women and research. She gave an account of being accused of shoplifting, interrogated and threatened while her white friend, the actual shoplifter, stood blithely aside — a suspect only as a last resort, released with only a warning.
• Brinda Charry (“The East Indian”) noted that in 1635, travel from India to England took two years. She spent over two years researching the time period, particularly colonial medicine, making Booktopians squirm with various treatments and wondering how anyone survived early medicine.
• Olivia Wolfgang-Smith (“Glassworks”) noted that over 2,000 books have been banned, most by LGBTQ authors and people of color. “Having access to these books benefits all of us … Read banned books,” she said. As a first-time novelist, she appreciated the warm reception.
• Richard Mirabella (“Brother & Sister Enter the Forest”) found Nebraska, an out-of-print book by an author who died of AIDS. Its inscription, from one male lover to another, and its discovery in a used bookstore, prompted him to pass along the book and seek out other copies, underscoring the chain of writer and readers.
• Amy Meyerson (“The Love Scribe”)underscored the literary chain, too. A talk at the Northshire’s Saratoga Springs store, involving a large diamond that she had meticulously researched, led to a visit to the Gemological Institute of America in Carlsbad, California, which subsequently led to an invitation to Warwick’s bookstore (the country’s longest family owned bookstore).
• Annie Hartnett (“Unlikely Animals”) read from her upcoming book. Its first chapter is a surreal, funny tale involving a hospice, a cat with predictive powers, and the hospice’s doctor, perturbed that the cat has seemingly designated him, at age 57, as the next to go.
Not able to top The Big Event, I hereby mercifully end this bocspel.
I am off to search for a word for Stephen Kiernan to describe the ending that engenders in readers anticipation, fulfillment and sadness at departing.