BENNINGTON — Bennington Performing Arts Center’s inaugural benefit gala is this Saturday, celebrating 50 years of live theater downtown.
Jennifer Jasper, the executive director, believes it’s the first big, offsite gala the theater has ever done. The gala is being held at the Mount Anthony Country Club and will include dinner, an open bar, live entertainment and a live and silent auction. Reservations for the event are now closed.
A special tribute to long time donors, Bob and Cora May Howe, will also be presented at the gala. “The only reason why we’re here is really because of the two of them. I mean, they’ve funded [the theater] for so long,” said Jasper.
The Howes have been donating for more than four decades, according to board member Anthony Marro. They’ve helped fund over 200 performances in Bennington. With their help, Bennington Performing Arts Center was able to buy its building, eliminate all debt and retain its staff.
The proceeds from the gala will go to the operating budget for the theater. That includes the upkeep of the building as well as all of the events that occur at 331 Main St. Jasper said her main mission is “to be a cornerstone for the Putnam Block and to help increase traffic into the downtown area.”
Jasper said, “There is this real energy to get things moving in a very collaborative way downtown.” That energy shines when she talks about all of the donations and help the theater received while planning this gala. Wine, gift certificates, time and labor were all donated. Bennington College, Nancy Koziol from Couch + Cork and the Bennington Beverage Outlet are only a few of the people and organizations that helped this event come into existence.
Jasper wants to work with the retailers and restaurants in the area. During the summer series, she plans on encouraging the audience to grab a bite to eat and walk down the street to help the economy of downtown.
That’s part of the reason the theater strives to keep its prices affordable. The theater is committed to keeping equity tickets at $25 and community theater tickets at $10. Jasper wants to make sure that families “can afford it and go out to dinner and afford the babysitter. They can do it all.”
Summer seasonThe summer season is coming up in June. There are four shows slated for Oldcastle’s 50th anniversary season: “Souvenir—A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins,” “Fully Committed,” “Sheepdog” and “It’s a Wonderful Life—A Live Radio Play.” The season is full of new faces until “It’s A Wonderful Life” in December, where Jasper promises the audience will see a lot of Oldcastle alumni.
Although casting is mostly complete, Jasper said she’s always looking for volunteers, especially if they have carpentry or sewing experience. For more information, email info@bpacvt.org.
Jasper has high hopes for the future of Bennington Performing Arts Center. If it was up to her, there would be an event at the theater every single weekend. She said, “I would love for the first thing people ask, when they’re deciding what to do for the weekend, is, ‘What’s going on at 331 Main?’”